Weather: Presidentially sunny for Election Day, warmer air to come

Election Day 2020 will be a little cool and breezy but presidentially sunny with high pressure dominating the weather polls. Afterward, high pressure continues its influence, in the form of warming temperatures.
The winds will continue to blow Tuesday, but it won’t be as strong as Monday, when they gusted in Fortescue at 51 mph. However, they will be breezy.
West-northwest winds sustained 15-25 mph with gusts in the 30s will be the case for most of the day. Continue to keep in any loose objects. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore. Wind chills will start off in the 30s everywhere, so keep the winter jacket handy.
If you will be going to your polling place or drop-off box during the day, there won’t be any issues here as long as you stay warm. Plentiful sunshine will be around. The afternoon will be in the mid-50s, warmer than Monday, but still about five degrees below average.
During the evening, temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s under a clear sky. Mid-30s will be the case for morning lows Wednesday, with Wildwood Crest and the shore in in the low 40s.
A warm front will move from the Great Lakes states into New England on Wednesday. Clockwise spinning high pressure will be off the New England coast. The combination of the two will blow warm air our way and continue our climb in temperatures.
With barely a cloud in the sun and lots of blue sky, high temperatures will go into the low 60s. That’s right around average for this time of the year and a wonderful day to capture the last bits of foliage outside.
You can give your heater a break into the evening, with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, the mainland will dip into the mid-40s, though I wouldn’t doubt places in the Pine Barrens will start in the 30s.
At the shore, lows will be in the low 50s. Southwest winds will just up temperatures five degrees Thursday. It’ll be a good day to leave the windows open and let the warming breeze move in.
High pressure will anchor into New Jersey Friday and stay that way all weekend long. I’d like to think it will be quite the beauty, if a little San Francisco-esque.
Each morning will start off with fog. However, that will burn off late morning and sunshine will take us through sunset. The jackets we wore on Monday will feel like a memory. Afternoon highs will rise to 65 to 70 degrees. Not a drip of rain should fall.
Lastly, two Election Day notes. First, a friendly reminder that if you did not mail or hand in your ballots yet, Tuesday is the last day to do so!
Secondly, I invite you to our website at the top of the hour between 7 and 11 p.m. We will have live videos from our headquarters and around South Jersey.
