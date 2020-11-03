Weather: Presidentially sunny for Election Day, warmer air to come

With barely a cloud in the sun and lots of blue sky, high temperatures will go into the low 60s. That’s right around average for this time of the year and a wonderful day to capture the last bits of foliage outside.

U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…

You can give your heater a break into the evening, with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, the mainland will dip into the mid-40s, though I wouldn’t doubt places in the Pine Barrens will start in the 30s.

At the shore, lows will be in the low 50s. Southwest winds will just up temperatures five degrees Thursday. It’ll be a good day to leave the windows open and let the warming breeze move in.

High pressure will anchor into New Jersey Friday and stay that way all weekend long. I’d like to think it will be quite the beauty, if a little San Francisco-esque.

Each morning will start off with fog. However, that will burn off late morning and sunshine will take us through sunset. The jackets we wore on Monday will feel like a memory. Afternoon highs will rise to 65 to 70 degrees. Not a drip of rain should fall.

Lastly, two Election Day notes. First, a friendly reminder that if you did not mail or hand in your ballots yet, Tuesday is the last day to do so!