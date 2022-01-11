 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Polar vortex brings coldest day in three storms, tracking weekend storm
0 Comments
top story

Weather: Polar vortex brings coldest day in three storms, tracking weekend storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s a bitterly cold morning. This is something we typically see a small handful of times in the winter, and we’ll have the first one Tuesday. Wind chills will be 0 to 5 degrees when the sun rises, with air temperatures in the teens everywhere. A northwest sustained wind around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s, will drive the cold air in from the polar reaches.

7AM Tuesday Wind Chills.JPG

This is part of the polar vortex, which is a circulation of winds in the stratosphere that likes to sit around the North Pole. It’s always around, but it’s strongest in the winter.

Polar Origina.JPG

What’s happening here is the polar vortex is breaking down and the jet stream, which is closer to the Earth’s surface than the stratosphere, is breaking down, too. This allows for a wavier jet stream, which is the boundary between a colder and warm air, to dip down our way (in this case). As that happens, frigid air at the surface hits us.

So highs around 25 degrees will be all for Tuesday. The winds will be a little weaker in the daytime, but still will keep wind chills only in the lower teens for the afternoon. Sunshine will prevail, though it will fail to warm us up.

1PM Tuesday Wind Chills.JPG

Make sure to keep your pets are warm as you are by moving them inside. If you have a fireplace, make sure it’s properly ventilated if you’re going to use it to warm up.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The evening will see a clear sky and light winds. That will actually make for a night colder than Monday night. Low air temperatures will be one or two degrees colder. However, without the winds, it will feel just a smidge warmer. Plus, winds will go from the northwest to the south and temperatures will actually rise pre-dawn Wednesday.

7PM Tuesday Wind Chills.JPG
Tuesday Night.JPG

We’ll be back to seasonable for Wednesday on that south wind. We’ll have morning sun mix with afternoon clouds. Overall, with highs in the low 40s, it will be a comfortable day to be out and about for winter’s standards.

Wednesday evening will slide through the 30s. Winds will actually flip back to the chillier northwest direction. However, with heat trapping clouds overhead, we’ll manage to keep overnight lows around the average, between 25 and 30 degrees.

Thursday will be a quiet day. Expect a good amount of clouds, with highs in the mid-40s. Friday, on the other hand, will kick off an active stretch of weather.

Expect a strong north to northeast wind. Coastal flooding will be possible during the high tides. This is because a massive low-pressure system will pass roughly 500 miles to the east of us during the day, chopping up the seas. The center of the storm will be have the same air pressure as a category two hurricane.

Still, this will be a swing and a miss. The one that may bring more direct impacts would be Saturday night into Sunday. This will be a low-pressure system that dives out of Alberta, Canada, moves into the South and picks up steam as it heads out to sea.

Storm Checklist.JPG

Anything from a miss, with dry and very cold weather, to a decent-sized snow will be on the table. However, I’ll need another day to say weather it is on or off.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News