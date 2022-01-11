Weather: Polar vortex brings coldest day in three storms, tracking weekend storm

It’s a bitterly cold morning. This is something we typically see a small handful of times in the winter, and we’ll have the first one Tuesday. Wind chills will be 0 to 5 degrees when the sun rises, with air temperatures in the teens everywhere. A northwest sustained wind around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s, will drive the cold air in from the polar reaches.

This is part of the polar vortex, which is a circulation of winds in the stratosphere that likes to sit around the North Pole. It’s always around, but it’s strongest in the winter.

What’s happening here is the polar vortex is breaking down and the jet stream, which is closer to the Earth’s surface than the stratosphere, is breaking down, too. This allows for a wavier jet stream, which is the boundary between a colder and warm air, to dip down our way (in this case). As that happens, frigid air at the surface hits us.

So highs around 25 degrees will be all for Tuesday. The winds will be a little weaker in the daytime, but still will keep wind chills only in the lower teens for the afternoon. Sunshine will prevail, though it will fail to warm us up.