Weather: Polar vortex brings coldest day in three storms, tracking weekend storm

It’s a bitterly cold morning. This is something we typically see a small handful of times in the winter, and we’ll have the first one Tuesday. Wind chills will be 0 to 5 degrees when the sun rises, with air temperatures in the teens everywhere. A northwest sustained wind around 15 mph, with gusts in the 30s, will drive the cold air in from the polar reaches.
This is part of the polar vortex, which is a circulation of winds in the stratosphere that likes to sit around the North Pole. It’s always around, but it’s strongest in the winter.
What’s happening here is the polar vortex is breaking down and the jet stream, which is closer to the Earth’s surface than the stratosphere, is breaking down, too. This allows for a wavier jet stream, which is the boundary between a colder and warm air, to dip down our way (in this case). As that happens, frigid air at the surface hits us.
Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for t…
So highs around 25 degrees will be all for Tuesday. The winds will be a little weaker in the daytime, but still will keep wind chills only in the lower teens for the afternoon. Sunshine will prevail, though it will fail to warm us up.
Make sure to keep your pets are warm as you are by moving them inside. If you have a fireplace, make sure it’s properly ventilated if you’re going to use it to warm up.
The second snow in less than a week means a second change to the leaderboard of the South Je…
The evening will see a clear sky and light winds. That will actually make for a night colder than Monday night. Low air temperatures will be one or two degrees colder. However, without the winds, it will feel just a smidge warmer. Plus, winds will go from the northwest to the south and temperatures will actually rise pre-dawn Wednesday.
We’ll be back to seasonable for Wednesday on that south wind. We’ll have morning sun mix with afternoon clouds. Overall, with highs in the low 40s, it will be a comfortable day to be out and about for winter’s standards.
Wednesday evening will slide through the 30s. Winds will actually flip back to the chillier northwest direction. However, with heat trapping clouds overhead, we’ll manage to keep overnight lows around the average, between 25 and 30 degrees.
Thursday will be a quiet day. Expect a good amount of clouds, with highs in the mid-40s. Friday, on the other hand, will kick off an active stretch of weather.
Expect a strong north to northeast wind. Coastal flooding will be possible during the high tides. This is because a massive low-pressure system will pass roughly 500 miles to the east of us during the day, chopping up the seas. The center of the storm will be have the same air pressure as a category two hurricane.
Still, this will be a swing and a miss. The one that may bring more direct impacts would be Saturday night into Sunday. This will be a low-pressure system that dives out of Alberta, Canada, moves into the South and picks up steam as it heads out to sea.
Anything from a miss, with dry and very cold weather, to a decent-sized snow will be on the table. However, I’ll need another day to say weather it is on or off.
