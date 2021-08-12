Weather: Peak of NJ's heat wave comes Thursday and Friday with 105F heat index

Temperatures will start out this morning around 75 degrees. To give you an idea of how warm that is, the average low temperature in Orlando, Florida, is 75 degrees. So, yes, we’re balmy.
Still, I don’t mind a muggy, mild morning outside. If you want to take care of outdoor exercise or work, do it before 10 a.m. to be safe. We’ll have a slowly clearing sky, as our overnight storms will have moved away.
Going into the day, it will be hazy, hot and humid yet again. As we talked about in the last column, wind direction will be key to the forecast. Winds will have a little more of a westerly component than Wednesday. That will allow for air temperatures to go a little bit higher, especially at the shore. Highs will be in the mid-80s, instead of the low 80s Wednesday. Inland spots will be around 95, instead of the low 90s Wednesday.
When you add dew points in the oppressive mid-70s, you get an inland heat index of the mid-100s, certainty enough to cause issues if you are outside all day long. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, stay hydrated and keep your pets cool, too.
Thursday evening will be in the 80s. The inland heat index will stay into the 90s until about 10 p.m., so it will stay hot out late. We do look to be mainly clear. Overnight lows will be Orlando-like, in the mid-70s, just about everywhere again.
With the heat-breaking cold front not expected to pass until Saturday now, Friday will be just like Thursday. Southwest winds will keep the sultry air going. Plentiful sunshine, at least early, will beat down on you. You will need to take it easy outside again. Highs will get to the mid-90s inland (the highest temperature of the year at Atlantic City International Airport is 95 degrees, so we could break that), feeling like the mid-100s. The shore will be in the mid-80s again, the cooler ocean waters doing all they can to beat the heat.
Clouds will build in late in the day as that cold front moves in. It looks like the evening will be dry as we kick off the weekend, so a stroll along the boardwalk looks OK. It will be uncomfortable to sleep at night without the air conditioning anywhere, though, even the shore. For a fourth night in a row, overnight lows will be like Disney World this time of year, in the mid-70s.
Pre-frontal scattered showers will be around after 5 a.m. Saturday. The potential for rain will then be possible at nearly any point Saturday. Damaging winds will be possible with the line of storms that comes in.
That being said, I do believe the late morning to mid-afternoon will be the driest time of the day. Plus, it won’t be a total washout. Expect soupy, southwest winds for most of the day. Given the cloud cover, though, highs will go back to reality, in the low to mid-80s. Winds then will turn to the northeast Saturday night.
Those northeast winds will usher in a cooler airmass for Sunday and into next week. Early showers will give way to sun on a Sunday that only gets to around 80, quite the contrast from what we’re experiencing now.
Lastly, I’ll turn to the tropics, where Fred is swirling around near Cuba Thursday morning. There will be no direct impacts to South Jersey from this storm. This will pass near or over the Bahamas and Cuba, remaining a tropical storm Thursday into Friday. A U.S. landfall in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is likely over the weekend.
From there, it will interact with a front in the Mid-South and quickly try to push into our area. However, high pressure will stuff it at the door at least for Monday and Tuesday. Eventually, the storm will win out, bringing tropical downpours Wednesday or Thursday.
