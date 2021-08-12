Weather: Peak of NJ's heat wave comes Thursday and Friday with 105F heat index

With the heat-breaking cold front not expected to pass until Saturday now, Friday will be just like Thursday. Southwest winds will keep the sultry air going. Plentiful sunshine, at least early, will beat down on you. You will need to take it easy outside again. Highs will get to the mid-90s inland (the highest temperature of the year at Atlantic City International Airport is 95 degrees, so we could break that), feeling like the mid-100s. The shore will be in the mid-80s again, the cooler ocean waters doing all they can to beat the heat.

Clouds will build in late in the day as that cold front moves in. It looks like the evening will be dry as we kick off the weekend, so a stroll along the boardwalk looks OK. It will be uncomfortable to sleep at night without the air conditioning anywhere, though, even the shore. For a fourth night in a row, overnight lows will be like Disney World this time of year, in the mid-70s.

Pre-frontal scattered showers will be around after 5 a.m. Saturday. The potential for rain will then be possible at nearly any point Saturday. Damaging winds will be possible with the line of storms that comes in.