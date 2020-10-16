Weather: Over an inch of rain for some Friday, dry, crisp weekend ahead

A low-pressure system will ride along a stalled-out front, bringing showers and periods of rain Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The front will clear the coast in time for the weekend, though, which will be full of sunshine and sweater weather.

We will have an interesting setup Friday. A surface cold front will drag a line of showers with it from about 6 to 10 a.m. That front will then stall out just around the shore. Only a spotty shower will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as dry air aloft moves in. However, the front aloft will work through for the rest of the afternoon and overnight, bringing periods of rain.

This means that before 2 p.m., most of the day will be dry. Only take on work or activities with a higher sensitivity to rain (painting your shed, for example). However, after 2 p.m., it would be best to hold off until the weekend.

A small shift in the position of the front is making all the difference. In Thursday’s column, I said the shore would be the wettest. That no longer holds true. It looks to be those west of the Garden State Parkway that will wind up with 1 to 1.5 inches when all is said and done. The shore, meanwhile, should be between 0.5 and 1 inch. Either way, I only expect the usual ponding of roadways.