Weather: Over an inch of rain for some Friday, dry, crisp weekend ahead

A low-pressure system will ride along a stalled-out front, bringing showers and periods of rain Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. The front will clear the coast in time for the weekend, though, which will be full of sunshine and sweater weather.
We will have an interesting setup Friday. A surface cold front will drag a line of showers with it from about 6 to 10 a.m. That front will then stall out just around the shore. Only a spotty shower will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as dry air aloft moves in. However, the front aloft will work through for the rest of the afternoon and overnight, bringing periods of rain.
This means that before 2 p.m., most of the day will be dry. Only take on work or activities with a higher sensitivity to rain (painting your shed, for example). However, after 2 p.m., it would be best to hold off until the weekend.
A small shift in the position of the front is making all the difference. In Thursday’s column, I said the shore would be the wettest. That no longer holds true. It looks to be those west of the Garden State Parkway that will wind up with 1 to 1.5 inches when all is said and done. The shore, meanwhile, should be between 0.5 and 1 inch. Either way, I only expect the usual ponding of roadways.
This is a good reminder that forecasting can be fickle. Here, a 30-mile difference in the forecasted position of the front shifted the highest rain totals. This is just like snow during a winter storm.
Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…
Support Local Journalism
Temperatures Friday will hover just above 60 degrees until the mid-morning. From there, we fall into the 50s for the rest of the day. During the evening, the mainland will slip into the raw, chilly 40s. The shore will be in the 40s eventually, but will wait until after midnight.
Rain will end between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday. We’ll have improving conditions Saturday morning, and the afternoon should feature plentiful sunshine. The air will turn crisp, as the northwest wind will work itself in. Wear the extra layer as highs will only sit around 60.
It’ll be a clear, crisp, calm night, perfect for rapidly falling inland temperatures. I’m watching for widespread frost in the Pine Barrens towns early Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with upper 30s along the parkway corridor. The shore will be moderated by the ocean, sitting in the upper 40s.
However, winds will turn to the southeast, shooing away the chill. Under a mostly sunny sky, highs will reach well into the 60s on Sunday.
Oct. 9 Update: The New Jersey Forest Service issued its weekly, fall foliage update Friday. …
Lastly, I’m still watching for any coastal flooding as the new moon arrives Friday and the king tide, the highest astronomical tide of the season, arrives Sunday. At this time, I do believe that most places will see just minor flood stage during the Saturday a.m. and Sunday a.m. high tides. Move your cars if you need to and watch for salt water on the roadways. However, the flooding should be brief, perhaps for 1 to 2 hours.
In a landscape as sensitive to coastal flooding as South Jersey, residents can mark a twice …
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Showers, but driest through 10 a.m. and wettest from 2 to 7 p.m. Rain continues into the overnight, ending 2 to 5 a.m.
Early clouds give way to p.m. sun.
Early frost possible inland. Otherwise, plenty of sun.
More sun than clouds
Mostly cloudy and likely dry.
A mix of sun and clouds
Partly sunny.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.