The sun shines over a quiet beach near Cape May Lighthouse in May 2020. 

Sunday will have the risk for a shower or storm at any point. However, for the most part, it will be a dry and warm day. Looking into next week, I foresee just two days with rain potential, with damaging winds and strong storms possible Tuesday.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be at or just above 70 degrees. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky as a piece of mid-level energy passes through. With that energy will come a pop-up shower. However, most of the morning will be dry, and some of you will be completely dry.

That will hold true into the afternoon, too. While the piece of mid- level energy will clear us around noon, the heating of the day, aided by the incoming sunshine, will fire up another storm. They will be slow-moving, so a few areas of roadway flooding will be possible. Again, though, most outdoor plans will be good. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s on the mainland and around 80 at the shore.

During the evening, a shower will be around. It won’t be of much concern for us, though. Temperatures will slide through the 70s, settling into the low 70s overnight. Leave the air conditioner on.

We’ll have sticky and very warm weather Monday, a return to the dog days of summer. We should be able to squeak out a dry day.

Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds, but there’s not much of a trigger to fire up a storm. Therefore, outdoor plans will be a go. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s inland, with low 80s at the shore. Monday night will feel more like South Florida than South Jersey, with lows 72 to 75 degrees.

A low-pressure system will pass through Eastern Canada on Tuesday, dragging a cold front down through the Mid-Atlantic. Anytime a cold front passes, especially when its tied to a strong (for summer) low-pressure system like this one, the ingredients are there for severe weather. I know in recent columns I left this Tuesday dry, but it does look as if a thin line of storms will pass late in the day.

So most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s everywhere, with places like Hammonton and Vineland possibly getting above 90. The west wind will pin back the usual sea-breezes. It’ll feel like the upper 90s with the dew points and heat index.

From 4 p.m. to midnight, that’s when you could expect storms for an hour or two into the evening. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any storm that does pass. If storms arrive at night, they would have less of a risk to be severe.

After the front pases, Canadian high pressure will move in, with the passing of the airmass torch done with a stiff north wind, around 15 mph sustained. Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout, with seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s.

