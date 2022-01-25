Weather: Only 40s of week Tuesday, polar plunge, possible snowstorm to follow

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday and even that will only be seasonable, with 40s for highs After that, it’s back to the freezer. Highs will struggle to hit freezing Wednesday and Thursday. Then, attention will turn toward a weekend snowy coastal storm.
A southwest wind will turn westerly this morning, bringing warmer air our way for the day. Temperatures will rise into the 30s, and then 40s by late morning with cloud cover clearing after Monday night’s weak disturbance that passed through.
We’ll set ourselves for a comfortable day, at least by late January standards, and the stretch we were just in. High temperatures will peak in the mid-40s. That’s actually just about seasonable for this time of the year. Still, any and all outdoor activities will be good.
A cold front will pass during the evening, which will allow arctic high pressure to grip New Jersey for a stretch of days. We’ll be in the 30s and 20s for the evening as winds turn to the north-northwest. We’ll keep tumbling overnight. When the day starts Wednesday, we’ll start out in the upper teens inland, low 20s at the coast.
That will set up a Wednesday that only reaches near 30 degrees for high temperatures, about 15 degrees below average. You’ll want the jacket, hat, gloves and scarves if you’re outside for more than five minutes. Winds will be light, keeping the wind chills more manageable.
Our coldest night of the year may very well be Wednesday night. The combination of light winds, clear sky and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space.
We’ll be in the teens quickly after dark. That’ll give us plenty of time for towns like Upper Deerfield and Manchester to drop into the upper single digits for lows. At the coast, the relatively mild ocean will keep Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-teens. Take your pets inside and keep them as warm as you can overnight.
Thursday will then be another cold day. High should pop up just to above freezing, as warmer air aloft will trickle in. The key word is trickle, though, as highs will only reach the mid-30s.
That brings us to the weekend. Out of the five January weekends, four have left us tracking a storm in some shape of form. On New Year’s weekend it was the Jan. 3 nor’easter. On the weekend of Jan. 15-16, it was the Martin Luther King Day severe storm day (no snow). Last weekend was that coastal storm that just grazed Cape May and now it could be a repeat of Jan. 3.
The timing for this will be late Friday into Saturday. With water temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s and plenty of cold air available, I see us getting mostly snow. The question will be how much. That’ll get figured out Wednesday. Coastal flooding and strong winds will be possible, too.
Speaking of cold and snow, Jan. 21 began our coldest stretch of the year, on average. At Atlantic City International Airport, this ended Sunday. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City has its coldest stretch run until Wednesday, while Millville will continue until Friday.
