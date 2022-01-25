Weather: Only 40s of week Tuesday, polar plunge, possible snowstorm to follow

Our coldest night of the year may very well be Wednesday night. The combination of light winds, clear sky and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space.

We’ll be in the teens quickly after dark. That’ll give us plenty of time for towns like Upper Deerfield and Manchester to drop into the upper single digits for lows. At the coast, the relatively mild ocean will keep Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-teens. Take your pets inside and keep them as warm as you can overnight.

Thursday will then be another cold day. High should pop up just to above freezing, as warmer air aloft will trickle in. The key word is trickle, though, as highs will only reach the mid-30s.

That brings us to the weekend. Out of the five January weekends, four have left us tracking a storm in some shape of form. On New Year’s weekend it was the Jan. 3 nor’easter. On the weekend of Jan. 15-16, it was the Martin Luther King Day severe storm day (no snow). Last weekend was that coastal storm that just grazed Cape May and now it could be a repeat of Jan. 3.