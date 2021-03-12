Weather: One more warm day before a return to seasonable March weather

What goes up must come down. It works for gravity, and it works for our temperatures over the next couple of days.

The temperature Friday morning will be balmy for mid-March, to say the least. We’ll start out between 50 and 55 degrees everywhere. Not only is that about 20 degrees above our average lows for this time of year, but it’s pretty much where our high temperatures are for March 12.

So crack open the windows, take in the fresh air and get outside for a bit. If you’re working outside, a few showers will pass between 8 a.m. and noon.

Unless your work is very sensitive to rain, keep your plans. We’re only talking about isolated showers that will pass.

Winds will be from the west for most of the day, even after the showers pass. Unlike Thursday, the wind direction will be favorable for a warmup near and along the shore.

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and with some afternoon sun expected, it’ll be a beautiful end to the week in the region.

Going into the evening, winds will turn to the northwest as a cold front passes through.