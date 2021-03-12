 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: One more warm day before a return to seasonable March weather
0 comments
top story

Weather: One more warm day before a return to seasonable March weather

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Sunset from Ventnor

A cloudy sunset is seen through the marshes of Ventnor toward the Atlantic City skyline. Dec. 30, 2020. 

 Joe Martucci

What goes up must come down. It works for gravity, and it works for our temperatures over the next couple of days.

The temperature Friday morning will be balmy for mid-March, to say the least. We’ll start out between 50 and 55 degrees everywhere. Not only is that about 20 degrees above our average lows for this time of year, but it’s pretty much where our high temperatures are for March 12.

So crack open the windows, take in the fresh air and get outside for a bit. If you’re working outside, a few showers will pass between 8 a.m. and noon.

Unless your work is very sensitive to rain, keep your plans. We’re only talking about isolated showers that will pass.

Winds will be from the west for most of the day, even after the showers pass. Unlike Thursday, the wind direction will be favorable for a warmup near and along the shore.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and with some afternoon sun expected, it’ll be a beautiful end to the week in the region.

Going into the evening, winds will turn to the northwest as a cold front passes through.

This will put an end to our spring fever, which began Tuesday. It’ll be an OK night for outdoor dining or events, though. Temperatures will slide through the 60s, 50s and 40s quickly by midnight. Then, as winds pick up overnight from the north, we’ll bottom out in the mid-30s on the mainland and at the shore. Keep the winter coat around, as wind chills will be in the 20s.

High pressure will fill in from the Great Lakes and pass overhead during the weekend. That will lead to a bright, sunny weekend.

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for highs, which is seasonable for this time of year. Expect a lot of dry air, which is good for outdoor plans, but bad for wildfire spread, especially Saturday, when winds will be gusty. Saturday night, under a clear sky, will be near 32 in the Pine Barrens, mid-30s on the mainland and around 40 at the shore.

Monday will then be more like mid-January than mid-March. Expect highs in the low 40s, though there will be sun. Expect a soaker Tuesday.

Lastly, a note about Thursday. As expected, temperatures were all over the place. For example, Atlantic City had a high temperature of 53 degrees (at the time of writing). However, once you hopped over the Atlantic City Expressway to Egg Harbor Township, the high was 67 degrees. Go farther down the road, and you were 73 in Hammonton. This is a common occurrence during the spring, as south or southwest winds bring shorts-wearing weather to much of the Garden State, but the shore gets shot down by the sea breeze.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH previews Biden's address; expects payments soon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News