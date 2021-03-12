Weather: One more warm day before a return to seasonable March weather

What goes up must come down. It works for gravity, and it works for our temperatures over the next couple of days.
The temperature Friday morning will be balmy for mid-March, to say the least. We’ll start out between 50 and 55 degrees everywhere. Not only is that about 20 degrees above our average lows for this time of year, but it’s pretty much where our high temperatures are for March 12.
So crack open the windows, take in the fresh air and get outside for a bit. If you’re working outside, a few showers will pass between 8 a.m. and noon.
Unless your work is very sensitive to rain, keep your plans. We’re only talking about isolated showers that will pass.
Coastal flooding is usually the tidal hazard most people think of. However, the blowout tide…
Winds will be from the west for most of the day, even after the showers pass. Unlike Thursday, the wind direction will be favorable for a warmup near and along the shore.
Expect high temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and with some afternoon sun expected, it’ll be a beautiful end to the week in the region.
Going into the evening, winds will turn to the northwest as a cold front passes through.
This will put an end to our spring fever, which began Tuesday. It’ll be an OK night for outdoor dining or events, though. Temperatures will slide through the 60s, 50s and 40s quickly by midnight. Then, as winds pick up overnight from the north, we’ll bottom out in the mid-30s on the mainland and at the shore. Keep the winter coat around, as wind chills will be in the 20s.
High pressure will fill in from the Great Lakes and pass overhead during the weekend. That will lead to a bright, sunny weekend.
Temperatures will be in the low 50s for highs, which is seasonable for this time of year. Expect a lot of dry air, which is good for outdoor plans, but bad for wildfire spread, especially Saturday, when winds will be gusty. Saturday night, under a clear sky, will be near 32 in the Pine Barrens, mid-30s on the mainland and around 40 at the shore.
Monday will then be more like mid-January than mid-March. Expect highs in the low 40s, though there will be sun. Expect a soaker Tuesday.
Lastly, a note about Thursday. As expected, temperatures were all over the place. For example, Atlantic City had a high temperature of 53 degrees (at the time of writing). However, once you hopped over the Atlantic City Expressway to Egg Harbor Township, the high was 67 degrees. Go farther down the road, and you were 73 in Hammonton. This is a common occurrence during the spring, as south or southwest winds bring shorts-wearing weather to much of the Garden State, but the shore gets shot down by the sea breeze.
