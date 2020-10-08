Weather: One more sunny day before clouds, remnants of Delta, move in

The sunshine that began Monday morning will end Friday afternoon, giving us a full business week of bright skies. That will change over the weekend as the remnants of Delta approach. However, a mostly dry weekend will be expected.
Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid-40s for much of the mainland, though the Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 50 degrees. Avalon and the shore, meanwhile, will be in the mid-50s. Like we have since Tuesday morning, plenty of sunshine will again greet the day.
High pressure will be passing from Maryland to just off the Virginia coast Friday. That will mean winds that flip from the northwest to the southwest during the day. Overall, it won’t mean much for us. We’ll have a sunny to partly sunny day (more sunshine north of the White Horse Pike) with high temperatures in the upper 60s everywhere, which is spot-on seasonable.
Friday night football, corn mazes or a stroll along the boardwalk will be great. Temperatures will slide through the 60s during the evening. Along the shore, lows will stay around 60 degrees, while most of the mainland will settle into the mid-50s.
Saturday will then be our transition day into a wet pattern. No, we won’t have any rain, but a thin blanket of high clouds will become thicker and thicker, with the sky getting grayer and grayer with time. The southwest wind will pump high temperatures into the 70s, so there is that. All outdoor activities will be good.
Even Saturday night will be fine for outdoor dining. In fact, because of the cloud cover keeping the heat of the day in, it will be pretty comfortable. Lows will only drop into the mid-50s for most of the mainland. At the shore, we’ll be at or just above 60 degrees.
Then, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will begin to work in. It still looks like Sunday p.m. will be the start time, though I’m favoring this to be during the evening. As a result, Sunday will be far from a washout. Highs will get into the 70s, and it will turn a bit humid as well.
So, Sunday evening will begin with periods of rain. The rain will be scattered throughout the overnight hours, with areas of fog developing as well. Rain will continue into Monday, and, while it may not rain every hour of the day, it will likely be a washout.
Monday will also be a breezy day, with southeasterly sustained winds of 15-20 mph. This will help promote minor stage coastal flooding with the Monday p.m. high tide, which should carry over into Tuesday.
Between Sunday night and Monday, between 0.50 to 1 inch of rain will fall. While no stream or creek flooding will be expected from this, expect another rain day Tuesday into Tuesday night, which may bring flooding concerns.
