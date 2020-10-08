Weather: One more sunny day before clouds, remnants of Delta, move in

The sunshine that began Monday morning will end Friday afternoon, giving us a full business week of bright skies. That will change over the weekend as the remnants of Delta approach. However, a mostly dry weekend will be expected.

Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid-40s for much of the mainland, though the Garden State Parkway corridor will be around 50 degrees. Avalon and the shore, meanwhile, will be in the mid-50s. Like we have since Tuesday morning, plenty of sunshine will again greet the day.

High pressure will be passing from Maryland to just off the Virginia coast Friday. That will mean winds that flip from the northwest to the southwest during the day. Overall, it won’t mean much for us. We’ll have a sunny to partly sunny day (more sunshine north of the White Horse Pike) with high temperatures in the upper 60s everywhere, which is spot-on seasonable.

Friday night football, corn mazes or a stroll along the boardwalk will be great. Temperatures will slide through the 60s during the evening. Along the shore, lows will stay around 60 degrees, while most of the mainland will settle into the mid-50s.