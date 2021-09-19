Weather: One last summery stretch as fall air arrives late in the week

Monday and Tuesday will then be nearly the same as each other. Temperatures start out in the 60s each morning and then rise to the mid- and upper 70s for highs, comfortable enough to go without the extra layer. There will be a little bit of humidity in the air, thanks to onshore winds. Plenty of sun will shine down upon us, as just a few fair weather clouds stick around.

Wednesday will be mostly the same, as it looks like the pattern-changing cold front, and thunderstorms, will hold off until Thursday. Winds will come out of the sun, making it a little soupy out. Highs will be around 80 inland, with upper 70s at the shore.

High clouds will come in during the day, eventually thickening overnight. This will bring us a Thursday where we will need to be weather aware. A cold front will pass, and a line, or even lines, of showers and thunderstorms will move through. If you need it to be dry all day long, move your plans. However, I believe at least half of the day will be dry.

Which part, though, remains to be determined. If the rain comes during the p.m., severe weather will be possible, given that this is usually the most unstable time of day. If it comes during the morning, then just expect run-of-the-mill thunderstorms.