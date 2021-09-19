Weather: One last summery stretch as fall air arrives late in the week

The end is near, my friends. The long stretches of shorts weather and air conditioning will continue through Thursday. Then, a cold front will slice through the region. Storms will turn to sunshine, loaded with fall air, that will take us into next weekend.
We’ll start off Sunday with a few areas of fog until 9 a.m., mainly on the mainland. Just after sunrise, we’ll have our morning lows, which will be in the mid-60s for the inland spots, and near 70 at the shore.
Winds will be from the north to start and then turn to the northeast. This will put a soft cap on how high our temperatures will rise, but no worries, we’ll still be talking about a warmer than average day for South Jersey. Loaded with sunshine, highs will top out around 80 everywhere. Looking at this Sunday’s forecast, next weekend’s forecast and then the calendar, this should be our last weekend where it’ll be warm enough to lay out in a bathing suit on the beach or by the pool comfortably. Enjoy, just watch for the high risk of rip currents out on the ocean.
Going into the evening, we’ll slide through the 70s and into the 60s under a clear sky. We will have another round of spotty minor flood stage with the evening high tide. Just be cautious driving around the bayside roads, and do not drive through floodwaters, unless you want the salt water to corrode your car. Otherwise, overnight lows will be 60 to 65 for Tuckerton and the mainland, while Long Beach Island and the shore will be 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday will then be nearly the same as each other. Temperatures start out in the 60s each morning and then rise to the mid- and upper 70s for highs, comfortable enough to go without the extra layer. There will be a little bit of humidity in the air, thanks to onshore winds. Plenty of sun will shine down upon us, as just a few fair weather clouds stick around.
Wednesday will be mostly the same, as it looks like the pattern-changing cold front, and thunderstorms, will hold off until Thursday. Winds will come out of the sun, making it a little soupy out. Highs will be around 80 inland, with upper 70s at the shore.
High clouds will come in during the day, eventually thickening overnight. This will bring us a Thursday where we will need to be weather aware. A cold front will pass, and a line, or even lines, of showers and thunderstorms will move through. If you need it to be dry all day long, move your plans. However, I believe at least half of the day will be dry.
Which part, though, remains to be determined. If the rain comes during the p.m., severe weather will be possible, given that this is usually the most unstable time of day. If it comes during the morning, then just expect run-of-the-mill thunderstorms.
Regardless, behind the cold front will be dew points in the crisp and dry 40s. This will make for a Friday, and a weekend, that will be beautiful, just perhaps a little too chilly for water activities. Highs will be lower in the 70s, with 50s (even isolated 40s) for lows.
