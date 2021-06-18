Weather: One last non-humid day Friday, then turning sticky, even stormy

After that, we should break for sun, and we’ll get a southwesterly breeze. Inland will be very warm and humid. Highs will near 90 with a heat index over that. The southwest wind will develop a cooling sea breeze, and beach relief we’ll have with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will then move in from the northwest late in the day. The radar will look threatening to the west Saturday afternoon, with severe weather likely in Maryland and Pennsylvania. However, I believe the storms won’t start with the front here until 7 p.m. By that time, we lose the unstable air the strong June sun brings. Therefore, I expect a run-of-the-mill, spotty line of thunderstorms that exit by midnight. A quick half-inch of rain will fall if you’re caught in the brunt of it.

You don’t have to cancel your outdoor plans Saturday evening, but keep a strong plan B to move inside, just in case.

Overnight Saturday, we’ll see the sky slowly clear and the dew points slowly drop. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.