Weather: One last non-humid day Friday, then turning sticky, even stormy

Friday will be our least humid day for quite some time, as a warm front ushers in a balmy, southwesterly wind. Storm chances will be around at two different times Saturday, and then we’ll watch for the remnants of what could be Tropical Storm Claudette on Monday.
High pressure will slide offshore Friday morning. Gone will be the drying, northwesterly winds of Wednesday and Thursday. In will come the warming southerly wind.
We’ll start off with plenty of morning sunshine. Temperatures will be around 60 at the shore and 50 on the mainland. Eventually, some clouds will work in for the afternoon. An early jump on the weekend at the shore looks great. Highs will be in the mid-80s for Weymouth Township and inland spots. Meanwhile, the Wildwoods and the shore will be in the upper 70s.
Clouds will thicken during the evening. Still, no rain will fall, at least yet. Rather, expect a night falling quickly into the upper 60s to low 70s. Outdoor dining looks great.
Overnight, a warm front will push through the area. This will keep temperatures steady. More than that, though, we’ll almost immediately turn sticky, and we’ll see showers and storms after 3 a.m.
Dew points will hover around the sticky 70 degree range Saturday morning. It will be far from a washout, but keep an eye out for some rain until 10 a.m.
After that, we should break for sun, and we’ll get a southwesterly breeze. Inland will be very warm and humid. Highs will near 90 with a heat index over that. The southwest wind will develop a cooling sea breeze, and beach relief we’ll have with highs in the low 80s.
A cold front will then move in from the northwest late in the day. The radar will look threatening to the west Saturday afternoon, with severe weather likely in Maryland and Pennsylvania. However, I believe the storms won’t start with the front here until 7 p.m. By that time, we lose the unstable air the strong June sun brings. Therefore, I expect a run-of-the-mill, spotty line of thunderstorms that exit by midnight. A quick half-inch of rain will fall if you’re caught in the brunt of it.
You don’t have to cancel your outdoor plans Saturday evening, but keep a strong plan B to move inside, just in case.
Overnight Saturday, we’ll see the sky slowly clear and the dew points slowly drop. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
That takes us to Sunday, which is both Father’s Day and the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. We’ll be able to soak up every bit of that mostly sunny sky. Just put on the sunscreen, as the sun will be as high in the sky as it can be (74.1 degrees high in Atlantic City, to be exact). Highs will be about the same Sunday as Saturday, despite the cold front passing. So, mid- to upper 80s.
Going into Monday, I’m still tracking the remnants of what could be Tropical Storm Claudette. Given that the storm will be slow moving until Friday afternoon, it’s tough to pick up on whether we’ll see anything. However, at worst, a half day of wind and rain will be likely.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early sun to filtered sun. Showers/storms around after 3 a.m.
Storms between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Then again after 7 p.m. Hot and humid.
Mostly sunny, less humid.
Watching the remnants of what could be Tropical Storm Claudette to come through. Windy from the southwest, turning northeast.
Windy from the southwest. Watching for a p.m. line of storms.
Not too much sun
Plenty of sun.
