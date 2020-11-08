Weather: On pace to shattered another heat record Sunday, warmth to stay

Temperatures will slide only through the 70s and 60s during the evening. I’ve said it a few columns in a row, but really try to take in the outdoor dining if you can. Warm days like this are quickly coming to an end, and it is a great way to support our local establishments.

Overnight, we’ll fall quickly into the 40s for lows on the mainland and low 50s at the shore. When you have a clear sky, light winds and dew points that are fairly low, you will get radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes into space. So there will be bit of a chill to start the day, but we’re going to continue with the mild times as we go into the day Monday.

Monday will have a light westerly wind. I’m hopeful that it pins the cooling sea breeze back, and we get to 70 at the shore, with mid-70s inland. A Monday beach day is always great, but a November Monday beach day? Well, that’s just something else.

Monday night will be similar to Sunday night. That will mean 70s and 60s during the evening and then cooler overnight. I believe most places will stay out of the 40s for mainland lows, but we’ll be in the 50s everywhere.