Weather: On pace to shatter another heat record Sunday, warmth to stay
Sunny Margate October Beach

People enjoy beach in Margate Tuesday Oct 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Saturday brought us a tie for the second warmest day on record for this late in the year at Atlantic City International Airport. After Sunday, we should have sole possession of the second spot with an even warmer day, not only for the mainland but for the shore just as well.

Saturday reached an unofficial high temperature of 77 degrees at the airport. That shattered the old record of 72 in 1965. Over at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we should have the record as well, besting the previous record high of 69 degrees, quite the feat in its over 140-year history.

On Sunday, we should do it again. After a foggy start, with mid-40s well inland, low 50s along the Garden State Parkway corridor and mid-50s at the shore, I have a mainland-high of 78 degrees. That would mean a second day in a row of a daily record high and sole possession of second place for the warmest temperature to occur this late in the year. That fog should burn off for plenty of sun after 9 a.m.

There were plenty of people on the Ocean City Boardwalk and even sitting on the sand Saturday. Expect the same again. High temperatures will sit around 70 degrees, and I wouldn’t rule out a few spots being in the mid-70s here. The record high at the marina is 71 degrees, so it will be possible that we have another shore record, too.

In short, it will be a stretch that’s more like mid-September than early November.

Temperatures will slide only through the 70s and 60s during the evening. I’ve said it a few columns in a row, but really try to take in the outdoor dining if you can. Warm days like this are quickly coming to an end, and it is a great way to support our local establishments.

Overnight, we’ll fall quickly into the 40s for lows on the mainland and low 50s at the shore. When you have a clear sky, light winds and dew points that are fairly low, you will get radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes into space. So there will be bit of a chill to start the day, but we’re going to continue with the mild times as we go into the day Monday.

Monday will have a light westerly wind. I’m hopeful that it pins the cooling sea breeze back, and we get to 70 at the shore, with mid-70s inland. A Monday beach day is always great, but a November Monday beach day? Well, that’s just something else.

Monday night will be similar to Sunday night. That will mean 70s and 60s during the evening and then cooler overnight. I believe most places will stay out of the 40s for mainland lows, but we’ll be in the 50s everywhere.

Our next round of rain will be Veterans Day. Tropical moisture and a cold front will merge to bring a fairly wet day. Expect rain to begin between 9 a.m. and noon, ending during the evening. Stream and creek flooding will be a concern, as an early look at 1 to 2 inches of rain will be likely.

