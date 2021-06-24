Weather: OK to view the full strawberry moon Thursday, mostly dry weekend ahead

The full strawberry moon will not be red or pink Thursday, but it will be sweet to see. A clear sky early Thursday morning will turn partly cloudy Thursday evening. In between? A whole bunch of dry air. However, stickier, cloudier conditions come Friday, with muggy weather into the weekend.
We’ll kick off Thursday morning with a bright blue sky. At the shore, shorts and a T-shirt will do, with morning lows in the low 60s, warmed by the relatively milder ocean waters. The mainland will be in the mid-50s, with those further inland closer to 50 degrees. So it’s a little bit of a chilly start for some.
High pressure will be the dominant feature but by the afternoon will be close to Nova Scotia. Winds will move from the east to the southeast during the day. It will be just a touch humid. However, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, it will be another comfortable day.
During the afternoon, some clouds will move in from the east. A tiny low-pressure system will be unable to take its natural path from North Carolina out to sea. Rather, it will bow to the pressure of that clockwise spinning high-pressure system and move toward the shore.
I do believe we wind up dry for the day, if just barely.
We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy around sunset, the last chance to catch the full strawberry moon, which is actually most full around 2:40 p.m. By about 10 p.m., though, it will be all low clouds and fog, which will remain overnight.
Dew points will rise into the 60s, turning damp and muggy. Nighttime lows will likely occur during the evening. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to the mid-60s inland, before rising slightly overnight on the warming, southeast wind.
Drizzle will be likely, mainly along the shore. A few showers will be possible, too. It won’t be overly wet; totals will be below a tenth of an inch. However, it won’t be the nicest night to be out.
Friday will kick off gloomy and gray as the marine layer holds strong. Winds will be from the east during this time. Eventually, the combination of the strong June sun and a late-morning flip to a drier, northeast wind will erode this layer by 10 a.m. for most inland spots. The shore will be the last to clear, doing so by 1 p.m. at the latest.
From there, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Highs will get up to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the shore.
Friday night will be dry. You’ll feel the humidity, though it won’t be overly sticky. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s. It’ll be a good one for a walk on the boardwalk or outdoor dining. Overnight, lows will be in the seasonable upper 60s to low 70s.
Turning to the weekend, the tips of the high pressure’s fingers still look to cling onto at least the part of South Jersey east of the Garden State Parkway. Both days here will be mainly clear, with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will be humid, though.
Further inland, isolated p.m. thunderstorms will be around. Even here, though, most will be dry. Highs well inland will be in the 85- to 90-degree range, with the sticky weather, too.
Wrapping up, I’d just like to say that we need the dry air. According to the Mid-Atlantic River forecasting center, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties are more than 75% above average when it comes to rainfall from May 23 to June 21 (the most recently available data). The Cape May Bubble kept it slightly drier. However, it was still between 50% and 75% above average.
The strawberry full moon will come Thursday, here's why it's called that
June: The Strawberry Moon
June 24 at 2:40 p.m.
Strawberry-picking season reaches its peak during this time. This is one of the few names that was universal to all Algonquin tribes.
July: The Buck Moon
July 23 at 10:37 p.m.
Buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Frequent thunderstorms in the New England area also resulted in the name Thunder Moon. Some tribes also used Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
August 22 and 8:02 a.m.
The sturgeon, a large fish common to the Great Lakes and other nearby bodies of water, is most easily caught during this month. The reddish appearance of the moon through the frequent sultry hazes of August also prompted a few tribes to dub it the Red Moon. Other names included the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.
September: Harvest Moon
September 20 at 8:02 a.m.
Many of the Native American tribes' staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice, are ready for gathering at this time. The strong light of the Harvest Moon allowed European farmers to work late into the night to harvest their crops. The Harvest Moon does not always occur in September. Traditionally, the name goes to the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, which falls during October once or twice a decade.
October: Hunter's Moon
October 20 at 10:57 a.m.
After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
November: Beaver Moon (and a partial lunar eclipse)
November 19 at 3:57 a.m.
At this time of year, the beavers are busy preparing for winter. The beavers set traps to secure a storage of warm fur before the swamps freeze over.
December: Cold Moon
December 18 at 11:35 p.m.
Winter takes a firm hold and temperatures plummet at this time. Sometimes this moon is also called the Long Night Moon as the winter nights lengthen and the moon spends more time above the horizon opposite a low sun. The full moon name often used by Christian settlers is the "Moon before Yule."
Recap: When and what to expect with each full moon in 2021
January: The Wolf Moon
January 28 at 2:16 p.m.
In January, snow gathers deep in the woods and the howling of wolves can be heard echoing in the cold still air. Some tribes called this moon the Snow Moon, but most often it was used for the next month.
February: The Snow Moon
February 27 at 3:17 a.m.
Snow piles even higher in February, giving this moon its most common name. Among tribes that used this name for the January moon, the February moon was called the Hunger Moon due to the challenging hunting conditions.
March: The Worm Moon
March 28 at 2:48 p.m.
Snow slowly begins to melt, the ground softens, and earthworms show their heads again and their castings or fecal matter can be found. Christian settlers also called this the Lenten Moon and considered it the last moon of winter.
April: The Pink Moon (as well as a supermoon)
April 26 at 11:32 p.m.
Flowers begin to appear, including the widespread grass pink orchids or wild ground phlox. Other variations indicate more signs of full spring, such as Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon (common among coastal tribes).
South Jersey star gazers will be treated to a mainly clear sky Monday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s during the night.
May: The Flower Moon (and a supermoon plus a total lunar eclipse)
May 26 at 7:14 a.m.
Flowers come into full bloom and corn is ready to plant. Also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.
