Weather: OK to view the full strawberry moon Thursday, mostly dry weekend ahead
0 comments
top story

Weather: OK to view the full strawberry moon Thursday, mostly dry weekend ahead

Cyprus Full Moon

A view of the full pink moon, in Lakatamia a suburb of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, April 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

 Petros Karadjias

The full strawberry moon will not be red or pink Thursday, but it will be sweet to see. A clear sky early Thursday morning will turn partly cloudy Thursday evening. In between? A whole bunch of dry air. However, stickier, cloudier conditions come Friday, with muggy weather into the weekend.

We’ll kick off Thursday morning with a bright blue sky. At the shore, shorts and a T-shirt will do, with morning lows in the low 60s, warmed by the relatively milder ocean waters. The mainland will be in the mid-50s, with those further inland closer to 50 degrees. So it’s a little bit of a chilly start for some.

High pressure will be the dominant feature but by the afternoon will be close to Nova Scotia. Winds will move from the east to the southeast during the day. It will be just a touch humid. However, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s, it will be another comfortable day.

During the afternoon, some clouds will move in from the east. A tiny low-pressure system will be unable to take its natural path from North Carolina out to sea. Rather, it will bow to the pressure of that clockwise spinning high-pressure system and move toward the shore.

I do believe we wind up dry for the day, if just barely.

We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy around sunset, the last chance to catch the full strawberry moon, which is actually most full around 2:40 p.m. By about 10 p.m., though, it will be all low clouds and fog, which will remain overnight.

Dew points will rise into the 60s, turning damp and muggy. Nighttime lows will likely occur during the evening. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to the mid-60s inland, before rising slightly overnight on the warming, southeast wind.

Drizzle will be likely, mainly along the shore. A few showers will be possible, too. It won’t be overly wet; totals will be below a tenth of an inch. However, it won’t be the nicest night to be out.

Friday will kick off gloomy and gray as the marine layer holds strong. Winds will be from the east during this time. Eventually, the combination of the strong June sun and a late-morning flip to a drier, northeast wind will erode this layer by 10 a.m. for most inland spots. The shore will be the last to clear, doing so by 1 p.m. at the latest.

From there, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Highs will get up to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the shore.

Friday night will be dry. You’ll feel the humidity, though it won’t be overly sticky. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s. It’ll be a good one for a walk on the boardwalk or outdoor dining. Overnight, lows will be in the seasonable upper 60s to low 70s.

Turning to the weekend, the tips of the high pressure’s fingers still look to cling onto at least the part of South Jersey east of the Garden State Parkway. Both days here will be mainly clear, with highs in the low to mid-80s. It will be humid, though.

Further inland, isolated p.m. thunderstorms will be around. Even here, though, most will be dry. Highs well inland will be in the 85- to 90-degree range, with the sticky weather, too.

We're Soaked

Wrapping up, I’d just like to say that we need the dry air. According to the Mid-Atlantic River forecasting center, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties are more than 75% above average when it comes to rainfall from May 23 to June 21 (the most recently available data). The Cape May Bubble kept it slightly drier. However, it was still between 50% and 75% above average.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

