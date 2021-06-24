Weather: OK to view the full strawberry moon Thursday, mostly dry weekend ahead

Dew points will rise into the 60s, turning damp and muggy. Nighttime lows will likely occur during the evening. We’ll bottom out in the upper 50s to the mid-60s inland, before rising slightly overnight on the warming, southeast wind.

Drizzle will be likely, mainly along the shore. A few showers will be possible, too. It won’t be overly wet; totals will be below a tenth of an inch. However, it won’t be the nicest night to be out.

Friday will kick off gloomy and gray as the marine layer holds strong. Winds will be from the east during this time. Eventually, the combination of the strong June sun and a late-morning flip to a drier, northeast wind will erode this layer by 10 a.m. for most inland spots. The shore will be the last to clear, doing so by 1 p.m. at the latest.

From there, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky. Highs will get up to around 80 inland, with mid-70s at the shore.

Friday night will be dry. You’ll feel the humidity, though it won’t be overly sticky. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s. It’ll be a good one for a walk on the boardwalk or outdoor dining. Overnight, lows will be in the seasonable upper 60s to low 70s.