Weather: October starts right on target, few showers arrive Friday
Weather: October starts right on target, few showers arrive Friday

The first day of October will be as perfect as could be for the first day of the new month, with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Our second day of October will then see a few showers but will clear out in time for a cool, crisp, dry weekend.

We’ll be in between cold fronts Thursday. Sure, a little high pressure in the Deep South will influence our day. However, we’re really just squeezing by dry in between a cold front to our east and west.

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine to start off our day, with morning lows around 50 well in the Pine Barrens, to the mid-50s for the Garden State Parkway corridor to the mid-60s along the shore.

All of this is about average for this time of the year.

We’ll be splashed in sunshine all throughout the day. October will begin wonderfully for outdoor work or exercise. Hey, you could even squeeze out a few hours on the sand, as long as you have a layer on. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s just about everywhere, on a westerly wind.

During the evening, we’ll see cloud cover move in. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s, perfect for leaving the windows open.

Eventually, a potent mid-level system well pass to our west and a surface low pressure will move off the Delmarva Peninsula to the northeast. Rain showers will begin in the region between midnight and 2 a.m.

Not everywhere will see rain, but a tenth or two of an inch could fall for the rest of the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50s for Buena Vista Township and the mainland, with near 60 readings in Beach Haven and the shore.

After about 8 a.m., the potential for a shower goes down. However, one will not be ruled out until noon. In short, unless you absolutely need a 100% dry morning, all outdoor work or plans can go on without a problem. A massive high pressure system will slowly move in from central Canada during the day. Our sky will brighten up, too. Flannel Friday will be en vouge, with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Friday evening will be in the 50s or 60s, perfect for a corn maze or high school football, socially distanced. Overnight, we’ll dip into the 40s for many mainland spots.

The weekend then looks great. No problems to speak of, weatherwise.

We’ll be sunny Saturday and partly sunny Sunday. We’ll be on the cooler side for the first weekend in October, but nothing a sweatshirt or sweater can’t fix. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

