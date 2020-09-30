Weather: October starts right on target, few showers arrive Friday

The first day of October will be as perfect as could be for the first day of the new month, with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Our second day of October will then see a few showers but will clear out in time for a cool, crisp, dry weekend.

We’ll be in between cold fronts Thursday. Sure, a little high pressure in the Deep South will influence our day. However, we’re really just squeezing by dry in between a cold front to our east and west.

We’ll have a good amount of sunshine to start off our day, with morning lows around 50 well in the Pine Barrens, to the mid-50s for the Garden State Parkway corridor to the mid-60s along the shore.

All of this is about average for this time of the year.

We’ll be splashed in sunshine all throughout the day. October will begin wonderfully for outdoor work or exercise. Hey, you could even squeeze out a few hours on the sand, as long as you have a layer on. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s just about everywhere, on a westerly wind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the evening, we’ll see cloud cover move in. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s, perfect for leaving the windows open.