Weather: Nothing but sunshine and good times for the week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That cold front won’t do anything for us. It’ll be a great night to dine outside, as we slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Overnight lows will again be in the mid-50s for the mainland, with low 60s inland.

On the other side of the front will be a new high-pressure system. Winds will be northwesterly for the end of the week, and that will mean a return to sweater weather.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s everywhere Thursday. Friday will slide further, into the low and mid-60s. A great day to be out and about, but bring the extra layer. That dry weather should continue into Saturday.

We’ll warm up as a ridge of upper-level high pressure just gets into our area. So, it’ll be around 70 for highs.

Sunday’s forecast is highly dependent on the track of Delta, which will be south of Cuba on Tuesday and likely make landfall Friday between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.

This would be a remnant storm for us, perhaps a tropical depression at worst as it moves out to see. For now, expect a period of rain, with a little wind (15-20 mph), but don’t anticipate a washout yet.

Finally, our last pre 7 a.m. sunrise will be Tuesday for many, at least until we turn back the clocks on Nov. 1. Those Hammonton to Fortescue on west will have another “early” sunrise.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.