Weather: Nothing but sunshine and good times for the week

A series of high pressures extended from coast to coast will keep South Jersey dry through the end of the week, and beyond, as temperatures go on a roller coaster ride.
Tuesday morning will see temperatures range from the low 50s to the low 60s. In short, a good morning to leave the windows open.
Sunshine will dominate the day, with barely a cloud in the sky. Then, afternoon highs will be in the low 70s, spot on seasonable for this time of the year. A light northwest wind will blow.
Temperatures will gently drop through the 60s during the evening. A clear sky and light winds are two of the three ingredients for radiational cooling, where the heat of the day can escape unimpeded into outer space.
However, the third piece, low dew points, won’t be there. The wind, light as it is, will flip to the southwest with time. This will raise dew points, raising the floor of low temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s inland, with low 60s at the shore.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. We’ll be in a strong west to southwest wind ahead of an approaching cold front. It’ll be beautiful for anything outdoors this time of year, and that could include a beach day. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 70s everywhere, and I wouldn’t rule out Egg Harbor City or Vineland getting to 80. Enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.
That cold front won’t do anything for us. It’ll be a great night to dine outside, as we slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Overnight lows will again be in the mid-50s for the mainland, with low 60s inland.
On the other side of the front will be a new high-pressure system. Winds will be northwesterly for the end of the week, and that will mean a return to sweater weather.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s everywhere Thursday. Friday will slide further, into the low and mid-60s. A great day to be out and about, but bring the extra layer. That dry weather should continue into Saturday.
We’ll warm up as a ridge of upper-level high pressure just gets into our area. So, it’ll be around 70 for highs.
Sunday’s forecast is highly dependent on the track of Delta, which will be south of Cuba on Tuesday and likely make landfall Friday between Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle.
This would be a remnant storm for us, perhaps a tropical depression at worst as it moves out to see. For now, expect a period of rain, with a little wind (15-20 mph), but don’t anticipate a washout yet.
Finally, our last pre 7 a.m. sunrise will be Tuesday for many, at least until we turn back the clocks on Nov. 1. Those Hammonton to Fortescue on west will have another “early” sunrise.
