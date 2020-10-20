Weather: Not as cloudy Wednesday as temperatures continue to warm

Wednesday will be, sort of, a repeat of Tuesday. We’ll have the early clouds, fog and drizzle. However, unlike Tuesday, we should see at least a few hours of sun. We’ll then continue this pattern into a warmer Thursday.

A soupy airmass and light winds again will promote fog and drizzle Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to low 60s, milder at the shore.

On Tuesday, stationary fronts were located to both our west and east. While high pressure was there in Virginia, it didn’t provide much of a break in the clouds until the mid- to late afternoon.

That stationary front to our east will wash out Wednesday. So we only have to deal with that front to the west. Between 8 to 11 a.m., generally from west to east, this will disappear and turn into plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will then spike into the 70s. High temperatures will be very comfortable, in the low to mid-70s (possibly upper 70s toward the New Jersey Turnpike), with even a smidge of humidity in the air.

