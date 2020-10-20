Weather: Not as cloudy Wednesday as temperatures continue to warm

Wednesday will be, sort of, a repeat of Tuesday. We’ll have the early clouds, fog and drizzle. However, unlike Tuesday, we should see at least a few hours of sun. We’ll then continue this pattern into a warmer Thursday.
A soupy airmass and light winds again will promote fog and drizzle Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s to low 60s, milder at the shore.
On Tuesday, stationary fronts were located to both our west and east. While high pressure was there in Virginia, it didn’t provide much of a break in the clouds until the mid- to late afternoon.
That stationary front to our east will wash out Wednesday. So we only have to deal with that front to the west. Between 8 to 11 a.m., generally from west to east, this will disappear and turn into plentiful sunshine. Temperatures will then spike into the 70s. High temperatures will be very comfortable, in the low to mid-70s (possibly upper 70s toward the New Jersey Turnpike), with even a smidge of humidity in the air.
Going into Wednesday evening, we should be fairly clear, though low clouds will start to build back in. Temperatures will move only into the 60s. Drizzle and fog will develop after midnight again, crawling from the shores to the mainland. That will really slow down the temperature drop overnight. So we’ll be very mild again — upper 50s for Port Republic and inland spots, with low 60s in Cape May and the shore.
Thursday will essentially be a repeat. That stationary front that was to the west will turn into a cold front, which will pass through during the afternoon.
You won’t notice anything, though. All we’ll have is the same morning fog and drizzle; that’ll move away late morning. Then we’ll warm up, more so than Wednesday. We’ll be a degree or two warmer everywhere. I still could see places far inland touching 80 degrees on this October afternoon. Dew points will be in the mid-60s, which is “getting sticky” in my book. It’ll feel a little summery out there.
The cold front will make a difference Thursday night. With a little less moisture in the atmosphere, I don’t expect the fog or drizzle to be as widespread. It should only hug the coast. Overnight, lows will be in that upper 50s to low 60s range.
Friday is our first freeze of the year at Atlantic City International Airport, on average. However, we’ll be far away from that. We end the week warm, rain-free and partly sunny, with 70s for everyone.
Our next round of rain will come next Monday or Tuesday.
