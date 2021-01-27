Weather: Nor'easter misses late Wednesday, Thursday, but ushers in very cold air

Wednesday will be the calm before a storm that won’t bring any snow to the region, but will usher in the coldest airmass of the season. Another nor’easter will then move near the area for the late Sunday to Tuesday timeframe.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will sit around 32 on the mainland and into the upper 30s at the shore. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, a difference from the damp, gloomy, raw weather we had Tuesday. Drier air from a westerly wind can be thanked for this.

As we go into the day, you’ll notice high clouds fill in ahead of our swing-and-miss nor’easter Wednesday night into Thursday. This is still my pick of the week for outdoor work or activities. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Going into the evening, clouds will thicken again. Low pressure will exit the South Carolina coast. While the storm will make a little bit of a northward jog, it will be too little, too late for any snow here in the region. Temperatures will be chilly enough for snow at night.

