Weather: Nor'easter misses late Wednesday, Thursday, but ushers in very cold air

Wednesday will be the calm before a storm that won’t bring any snow to the region, but will usher in the coldest airmass of the season. Another nor’easter will then move near the area for the late Sunday to Tuesday timeframe.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will sit around 32 on the mainland and into the upper 30s at the shore. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, a difference from the damp, gloomy, raw weather we had Tuesday. Drier air from a westerly wind can be thanked for this.
As we go into the day, you’ll notice high clouds fill in ahead of our swing-and-miss nor’easter Wednesday night into Thursday. This is still my pick of the week for outdoor work or activities. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
Going into the evening, clouds will thicken again. Low pressure will exit the South Carolina coast. While the storm will make a little bit of a northward jog, it will be too little, too late for any snow here in the region. Temperatures will be chilly enough for snow at night.
The reason snow misses us is because a massive high-pressure system will stiff arm this storm away from South Jersey. Dry air will feed into the region, preventing the moisture from moving in. That being said, places like Raleigh and Virginia Beach will get into some of the wintry action. What we will get are howling winds and the coldest airmass of the season. Winds will be sustained out of the northeast around 15 mph Wednesday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and near 32 at the shore, but will feel like 20 with the wind.
Winds will pick up Thursday to 20 to 30 mph sustained. Gusts will be near 40, especially at the shore. That biting wind will make it feel like the 20s all day long, as highs will sit in the mid- to upper 30s. Given the full moon Thursday and northeast winds, minor stage coastal flooding can’t be ruled out. However, it should be isolated.
Winds will stay elevated Thursday night. That, in combination with lows around 20 to 25 degrees, will make it feel like the single digits, the coldest it has been all season.
All of the cold weather gear will be needed Friday. Winds will diminish, but the core of the upper-level cold air will be overhead. That will translate down to the surface. Both the shore and the mainland should have highs at or below 32 degrees for the first time since Dec. 19, 2019.
Another nor’easter will then be possible late Sunday into Tuesday. Anything from an all-rain storm to a sloppy wintry mix mess, all with coastal flooding, will be on the table.
Finally, a note about this past Monday night’s wintry weather. Many places did see at least flurries fall. However, there was no measurable snow at either Atlantic City International Airport or Lower Township. Therefore, our measurable snow drought continues for day 413.
