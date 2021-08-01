Weather: No summer sizzle to be found in week ahead, but some rain

The next seven days remind me more of September than the dawn of August. No 90s will be had; even 85 will be hard to come by. We’ll rotate between wet and dry days into the week ahead.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New…
The pattern for much of this week will be dominated by a trough, or area of low pressure aloft. With its counterclockwise flow, it pulls air in from the northwest. Not only will that keep us cooler, but that also continues the storm train we’ve seen for much of the summer, most notably Thursday with the tornado outbreak in New Jersey (four confirmed at the time of writing; we average two in a year).
Sunday will have the same temperatures as Saturday, starting out in the 50s inland and 60-65 degrees at the shore, rising to the upper 70s during the day. However, the similarities will stop there. It will be cloudier, with more showers and a bit of humidity.
Showers, or even a thunderstorm, will be present anytime after 8 a.m. This will last throughout the day and into the evening. They will be spotty, with more dry time through the morning and midday. When it rains, it’ll be brief, less than 45 minutes long. Hail or damaging wind cannot be ruled out in any thunderstorm, but that will be few and far between.
In terms of your plans, if you’re near the beach already, give it a go. If you need to run off, you can do so quickly. If you need to make a drive longer than 15 minutes to the shore, I’d either try for a boardwalk day or stay home.
Outdoor projects are OK, as long as you can tolerate spotty showers. However, all-day projects should be left for another day. A run or jog in the park will be OK.
The activity will settle down by 10 p.m. Sunday. From there, we’ll slowly clear out. It’ll be fairly comfortable to leave the windows open at night. We’ll drop through the 70s during the evening. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid-60s everywhere.
Monday will bring back the sunshine and the comfortable conditions. It will be fairly similar to Saturday, with the low dew points. Air temperatures will get into the low 80s for Stafford and mainland spots, while Long Beach Island and the shore will be in the upper 70s as a cooling sea breeze develops. No complaints for outdoor plans here.
Clouds will be back on the rise Monday night, though. A cold front to our south will creep north, with a low-pressure system riding along it. I doubt any tropical activity comes from this anymore. Not that this was going to be a big deal for us whatsoever, but at least it’s nice to know that. We’ll have overnight lows in the 60- to 65-degree range offshore, with 65- to 70-degree lows at the shore.
As this low-pressure system and front lazily hang around Tuesday and Wednesday, both days will be about the same. Expect a deck of high, cirrus clouds overhead. This will mute the sun’s rays. All in all, though, I am trending toward a dry pair of days with this, as it looks like the mid-level energy associated with this stays mostly offshore as well. That being said, I can’t completely rule out a few showers east of the Garden State Parkway.
High temperatures both days will be around 80 degrees inland, slightly cooler on the islands.
