Weather: No summer sizzle to be found in week ahead, but some rain

The next seven days remind me more of September than the dawn of August. No 90s will be had; even 85 will be hard to come by. We’ll rotate between wet and dry days into the week ahead.

The pattern for much of this week will be dominated by a trough, or area of low pressure aloft. With its counterclockwise flow, it pulls air in from the northwest. Not only will that keep us cooler, but that also continues the storm train we’ve seen for much of the summer, most notably Thursday with the tornado outbreak in New Jersey (four confirmed at the time of writing; we average two in a year).

Sunday will have the same temperatures as Saturday, starting out in the 50s inland and 60-65 degrees at the shore, rising to the upper 70s during the day. However, the similarities will stop there. It will be cloudier, with more showers and a bit of humidity.