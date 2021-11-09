Weather: NJ shakes off the chill with 70s for high, though late week storm looms

The second week of November is making a full 180 from the first week of November’s chill. Tuesday and Thursday have the potential to hit 70 inland with sun. There is high confidence on a late-week storm that would cool us down, though.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will be all over the place. For a rural, inland town like Estell Manor, expect it to be just around 32 degrees. For the rest of the inland areas, it will be in the mid-30s. Near the shore, aided by the milder ocean waters, lows will be in the mid-40s.
Plenty of sunshine will greet the day as high pressure will sit nearly overhead. A ridge of high pressure will expand from the Deep South, which will bring a taste of the South to us.
High temperatures will be near 70 for most inland spots, making it a wonderful day to be out and about. Over at the shore, I expect a weak sea-breeze front to develop, blowing in east winds. That would lead to highs in the mid-60s.
We’ll quickly cool into the 60s and 50s during the evening. We will begin clear, but a weak front will move in from the Ohio River Valley. That will pile in the clouds, though we will stay dry. It will help to limit our cooling overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s inland, with low 50s at the shore. Without the clouds, I’d expect temperatures about five degrees cooler.
The front itself will pass during the Wednesday morning rush hour. We will be dry, as the cold front will have its moisture disintegrated by the drying high pressure that came before and will come after it.
We’ll have plenty of sunshine and a comfortable second half of the day. Winds will be from the northwest, which will cool us down slightly. Highs will still be in the mid- to upper 60s, though — above average.
Wednesday night will be an odd night. We will have a clear sky, light winds and low dew points to start, which promotes quick cooling of the atmosphere. So, be prepared for 40s inland and 50 degrees by midnight.
But then winds will turn to the south, which will waft over milder ocean waters. Temperatures should remain steady as we go into daybreak.
From there, we turn warm again. Winds will go from the south to the southeast. Shore highs will be in the mid-60s, while the inland spots will get to around 70 again. With plenty of sun, there will be plenty of time for lunch outside, a walk on the boardwalk or outdoor work.
We’ll end on a rocky note Friday. A large low-pressure system, with a potent cold front out ahead of it will sweep through here and even into Saturday. This storm will behave similarly to the one on Oct. 29. Damaging winds and pockets of roadway flooding will be likely from this. However, it will only come over a couple of hours, the timing of which still needs to be figured out.
Strong south winds will blow, likely between 20 to 30 mph. This will bring minor or even moderate stage coastal flooding for the daytime high tide.
Despite the cloudy sky, we’ll get between 65 and 70 degrees for highs, with a humid feel in the air.
