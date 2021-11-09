Weather: NJ shakes off the chill with 70s for high, though late week storm looms

The second week of November is making a full 180 from the first week of November’s chill. Tuesday and Thursday have the potential to hit 70 inland with sun. There is high confidence on a late-week storm that would cool us down, though.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will be all over the place. For a rural, inland town like Estell Manor, expect it to be just around 32 degrees. For the rest of the inland areas, it will be in the mid-30s. Near the shore, aided by the milder ocean waters, lows will be in the mid-40s.

Plenty of sunshine will greet the day as high pressure will sit nearly overhead. A ridge of high pressure will expand from the Deep South, which will bring a taste of the South to us.

High temperatures will be near 70 for most inland spots, making it a wonderful day to be out and about. Over at the shore, I expect a weak sea-breeze front to develop, blowing in east winds. That would lead to highs in the mid-60s.

We’ll quickly cool into the 60s and 50s during the evening. We will begin clear, but a weak front will move in from the Ohio River Valley. That will pile in the clouds, though we will stay dry. It will help to limit our cooling overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s inland, with low 50s at the shore. Without the clouds, I’d expect temperatures about five degrees cooler.