Weather: NJ escapes chilly backdoor cold front to have warm, even hot, weekend

The backdoor cold front coming in from the northeast should stop short of the Jersey Shore. That will lead to a seasonable to summery weekend, with only one round for potential storms.
High pressure will sit overhead Friday. All we will have is a gentle southerly wind. This will make Friday feel similar to Thursday, though I expect it to be a little bit warmer.
So, we’ll start out in the 50s everywhere. As we go into the afternoon, we’ll go from comfortable to summery as you make your way from the shore toward the further inland areas. Expect highs around 70 for Atlantic City and the shore, Pleasantville and the mainland will be in the upper 70s, meanwhile Mays Landing and inland spots will be in the low 80s. All of this will come with a mostly sunny sky.
Moving into the evening, temperatures will slide into the 70s and 60s, very comfortable and beautiful for dining outdoors. We’ll start out mainly clear, but then turn mostly cloudy with time. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s on the islands, with mid- to upper 50s everywhere else.
That backdoor cold front, a cold front that moves north or west, rather than east or south, will sit just offshore Saturday.
We’ll have sunshine, with a blanket of high clouds Saturday. Temperatures will take a jump up, in part with a lack of a cooling ocean breeze, save the immediate shore. It’ll be perfect for a cookout, catching a game or whatever you have going on. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland. Temperatures at the shore will be in the upper 70s, with a few cooler readings on Long Beach Island.
The evening will be a different story for your outdoor plans. Between 5 p.m. and midnight, spotty showers and thunderstorms will move through. We do need the rain, so I think we can all agree that if it rains for an hour during the evening, it’s OK in the grand scheme of things. The places most likely to be dry will be west of a line from Mays Landing to Fortescue.
Otherwise, it’s a balmy night, with lows in the 60- to 65-degree range. That’s more like late June than late May, continuing our early summer preview.
Sunday will then sizzle. This will be a very summer-like pattern where northwest winds can actually bring the hottest days on the thermometer. Highs will top out near 90 for most of the inland spots, even a bit higher toward the New Jersey Turnpike. Hit the beach, with shore temperatures in the 80s, just stay out of the unguarded waters.
The reason why northwest winds can create hot days is because that direction usual brings drier air, which heats up faster than humid, sticky air. Furthermore, we get a little bit of air expansion (downsloping) as the air goes over the Appalachian Mountains.
Lastly, we may have Tropical Storm Ana or Subtropical Storm Ana by the time you read this Friday. The National Hurricane Center has been tracking this storm that is well to the northeast of Bermuda. If it develops, it will be the sixth year in a row with a named storm to form before the official start of Hurricane Season on June 1. The only impact we would see are higher wave heights over the weekend.
