Weather: NJ escapes chilly backdoor cold front to have warm, even hot, weekend

The evening will be a different story for your outdoor plans. Between 5 p.m. and midnight, spotty showers and thunderstorms will move through. We do need the rain, so I think we can all agree that if it rains for an hour during the evening, it’s OK in the grand scheme of things. The places most likely to be dry will be west of a line from Mays Landing to Fortescue.

Otherwise, it’s a balmy night, with lows in the 60- to 65-degree range. That’s more like late June than late May, continuing our early summer preview.

Sunday will then sizzle. This will be a very summer-like pattern where northwest winds can actually bring the hottest days on the thermometer. Highs will top out near 90 for most of the inland spots, even a bit higher toward the New Jersey Turnpike. Hit the beach, with shore temperatures in the 80s, just stay out of the unguarded waters.

The reason why northwest winds can create hot days is because that direction usual brings drier air, which heats up faster than humid, sticky air. Furthermore, we get a little bit of air expansion (downsloping) as the air goes over the Appalachian Mountains.

Lastly, we may have Tropical Storm Ana or Subtropical Storm Ana by the time you read this Friday. The National Hurricane Center has been tracking this storm that is well to the northeast of Bermuda. If it develops, it will be the sixth year in a row with a named storm to form before the official start of Hurricane Season on June 1. The only impact we would see are higher wave heights over the weekend.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

