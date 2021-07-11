Weather: Next 7 days bring risk of storms, but no day will be a washout

It is looking more likely that while high pressure locks into Bermuda, providing us some rain-free air, each of the next seven days will bring some kind of shower and storm risk to the region. However, in typical Jersey summer fashion, all of your days will be mostly dry.
Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, high winds and two tornadoes to the New Jersey coast…
Sunday has the highest potential to be completely dry. We'll kick off the morning with areas of patchy fog. However, that should break by about 9 a.m. An area of rain should stay to our west in the morning, associated with the northward passage of a warm front.
Winds will pick up into the afternoon from the south. Given a good amount of instability in the air from this, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out from 3 to 9 p.m. However, I wouldn't cancel your plans. Most of you will be dry.
High temperatures will be at or just above 82 degrees, the lower end of seasonable. The higher amount of cloud cover should keep temperatures down.
After 9 p.m., expect a dry night. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy, though, with areas of fog after midnight. Give yourself an extra minute or two driving around late at night and into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.
To quote Aerosmith, it will then be the same old song and dance for the rest of the week. We'll be stuck in the same unsettled pattern, as surface and upper air high pressure sits to our east, pumping juicy southwest winds into the region. To the west, a trough, or area of upper level low pressure, will toss pieces of storm-producing energy our way at random until at least Friday.
My best advice is this: Keep your outdoor game of basketball or pickleball. Keep going to the beaches and the pool. Keep the strolls along the boardwalk. Most outdoor work will be fine, unless you have zero tolerance for rain whatsoever.
Keep checking back here (I have more information on our website and on social media), and when it comes go time for storms, keep an eye on the radar and the sky (We have radar at pressofac.com/weather).
As typical in the summer, storms will be mostly focused on the afternoon, especially inland, and the evening, especially at the shore. Small hail or damaging winds cannot be ruled out in any storm. However, there is no strong threat for such conditions.
Highs will be on a warming trend throughout the week. On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s for the mainland, with 90 readings well inland. The shore will be in the low to mid-80s.
Wednesday through Friday will see the thermometer flirt with 90 degrees everywhere inland, while the beaches stay in the mid-80s.
On any of these days, the peak inland heat index will top out around 100 degrees. Nothing we're not used to, but just take precaution.
Here's the full list of 2021 tropical system names, forecast after Elsa hit N.J.
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
