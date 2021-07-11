Weather: Next 7 days bring risk of storms, but no day will be a washout

It is looking more likely that while high pressure locks into Bermuda, providing us some rain-free air, each of the next seven days will bring some kind of shower and storm risk to the region. However, in typical Jersey summer fashion, all of your days will be mostly dry.

+2 Weather service reports 2 tornadoes in Elsa's wake Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, high winds and two tornadoes to the New Jersey coast…

Sunday has the highest potential to be completely dry. We'll kick off the morning with areas of patchy fog. However, that should break by about 9 a.m. An area of rain should stay to our west in the morning, associated with the northward passage of a warm front.

Winds will pick up into the afternoon from the south. Given a good amount of instability in the air from this, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out from 3 to 9 p.m. However, I wouldn't cancel your plans. Most of you will be dry.

High temperatures will be at or just above 82 degrees, the lower end of seasonable. The higher amount of cloud cover should keep temperatures down.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After 9 p.m., expect a dry night. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy, though, with areas of fog after midnight. Give yourself an extra minute or two driving around late at night and into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.