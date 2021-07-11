 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Next 7 days bring risk of storms, but no day will be a washout
0 comments
top story

Weather: Next 7 days bring risk of storms, but no day will be a washout

{{featured_button_text}}

It is looking more likely that while high pressure locks into Bermuda, providing us some rain-free air, each of the next seven days will bring some kind of shower and storm risk to the region. However, in typical Jersey summer fashion, all of your days will be mostly dry. 

Sunday has the highest potential to be completely dry. We'll kick off the morning with areas of patchy fog. However, that should break by about 9 a.m. An area of rain should stay to our west in the morning, associated with the northward passage of a warm front. 

Winds will pick up into the afternoon from the south. Given a good amount of instability in the air from this, a shower or storm cannot be ruled out from 3 to 9 p.m. However, I wouldn't cancel your plans. Most of you will be dry. 

High temperatures will be at or just above 82 degrees, the lower end of seasonable. The higher amount of cloud cover should keep temperatures down. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After 9 p.m., expect a dry night. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy, though, with areas of fog after midnight. Give yourself an extra minute or two driving around late at night and into early Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s. 

To quote Aerosmith, it will then be the same old song and dance for the rest of the week. We'll be stuck in the same unsettled pattern, as surface and upper air high pressure sits to our east, pumping juicy southwest winds into the region. To the west, a trough, or area of upper level low pressure, will toss pieces of storm-producing energy our way at random until at least Friday.

My best advice is this: Keep your outdoor game of basketball or pickleball. Keep going to the beaches and the pool. Keep the strolls along the boardwalk. Most outdoor work will be fine, unless you have zero tolerance for rain whatsoever.

Keep checking back here (I have more information on our website and on social media), and when it comes go time for storms, keep an eye on the radar and the sky (We have radar at pressofac.com/weather).

As typical in the summer, storms will be mostly focused on the afternoon, especially inland, and the evening, especially at the shore. Small hail or damaging winds cannot be ruled out in any storm. However, there is no strong threat for such conditions. 

Highs will be on a warming trend throughout the week. On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 80s for the mainland, with 90 readings well inland. The shore will be in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday through Friday will see the thermometer flirt with 90 degrees everywhere inland, while the beaches stay in the mid-80s. 

On any of these days, the peak inland heat index will top out around 100 degrees. Nothing we're not used to, but just take precaution. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News