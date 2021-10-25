Weather: Near record breaking warmth Monday, nor'easter arrives after

Monday will be a one-day special of late summer weather, with temperatures soaring well into the 70s. However, what goes up must come down. Our transition back to seasonable weather will come with strong storms Monday night and a raw, windy stretch Tuesday into Wednesday.
Let's start off with the good news, it will be a warm day. Temperatures actually rose overnight on a strong, southwest wind. Temperatures will be in the 60s to kick off our morning.
We'll have a blend of sun and clouds for the day as that wind blows. As long as the breeze doesn't bother you, outdoor plans will be great. High temperatures will get into the upper 70s on the mainland, with low 70s along the water. The record high at Atlantic City International Airport is 79 degrees. We'll have an outside shot of getting that.
Clouds will thicken late in the day, though, as a rough night of weather will come our way. The weather map, to put it plainly, is a mess. We have a cold front coming in from the west, a low-pressure system riding up the coast and a warm front from New England. All of this will play a role into rain Monday night.
Expect showers and storms to develop between 9 p.m. to midnight. The potential for severe weather will last until about 5 a.m. Within this time frame, damaging winds of 50 to 70 mph will be possible. Roadway flooding will be an issue in spots as well, though there will not be any coastal flooding.
While it's warm Monday, tie down lawn furniture and cut down hanging tree limbs. Have a way to receive weather alerts overnight. If you sign up for our weather newsletter at PressofAC.com/newsletters, you'll get severe weather alerts sent to you via email.
Besides this rain, low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Winds will switch to the north by sunrise.
Winds will be lighter in the morning but become gusty for the afternoon. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph will be likely. It won't actually carry much cold air, though, as these winds are in essence being pulled from the ocean, just up and around the counter-clockwise spinning low-pressure system.
I still like my forecast from Sunday's column when it comes to Tuesday. Expect a mainly dry morning. However, periods of rain will arrive during the afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the low to mid-60s. Rain will then be pretty steady right into Tuesday night. Rain will end just before sunrise Wednesday, between 4 and 7 a.m.
According to ClimateCentral, high tide coastal flooding has doubled in frequency between 200…
There will not be any severe weather with this. However, stream, creek and roadway flooding will be possible. This will especially be true north of the White Horse Pike (Route 30), where the steadiest rain will fall. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches will be likely in the places north of Route 30. To the south, expect totals from a half inch to an inch.
Wednesday will slowly clear out as low pressure will move away. Winds will be from the northeast during the day, staying on the breezy side. It could be a "sunny day flooding" scenario, where we see minor, nuisance coastal flooding during the high tide. Be prepared to move your cars if you need to and please, make sure not to corrode your car, stay out of the flood waters.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.