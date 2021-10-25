Weather: Near record breaking warmth Monday, nor'easter arrives after

Monday will be a one-day special of late summer weather, with temperatures soaring well into the 70s. However, what goes up must come down. Our transition back to seasonable weather will come with strong storms Monday night and a raw, windy stretch Tuesday into Wednesday.

Let's start off with the good news, it will be a warm day. Temperatures actually rose overnight on a strong, southwest wind. Temperatures will be in the 60s to kick off our morning.

We'll have a blend of sun and clouds for the day as that wind blows. As long as the breeze doesn't bother you, outdoor plans will be great. High temperatures will get into the upper 70s on the mainland, with low 70s along the water. The record high at Atlantic City International Airport is 79 degrees. We'll have an outside shot of getting that.

Clouds will thicken late in the day, though, as a rough night of weather will come our way. The weather map, to put it plainly, is a mess. We have a cold front coming in from the west, a low-pressure system riding up the coast and a warm front from New England. All of this will play a role into rain Monday night.