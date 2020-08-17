Tuesday will bring back the sticky air after a one day hitatus. A cold front Wednesday will bring a few showers and storms before a return to clean, crisp air and warm temperatures for the rest of the week.
The rain showers that were around for much of the night will be over early Tuesday morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some fog and morning lows ranging from 65 to 70 degrees. We’ll be in between the low pressure that brought rain showers Monday night and another one that will arrive Wednesday.
High temperatures Tuesday will be around 80 in Ocean City and the shore, with mid-80s on the mainland. That’s seasonable for this time of the year but the dew points will be around the sticky 70-degree mark, so it won’t be as comfortable as Monday was. Still, all outdoor work or projects will be good and that trip to the beach will be better than Monday, as we have a lesser risk for rip currents.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. A few spots will hit minor flood stage, but it will not be like the past two nights. Lows will fall in the upper 60s come Wednesday morning as we cloud up late.
A wave of moisture will move through the Midwest into Virginia and then into South Jersey for Wednesday. It will be one of those days where a shower or storm will be possible at any point, but it will not be a washout. The potential for rain will start between 6 and 8 a.m. and end 6 to 8 p.m.
I will say, high pressure will be knocking on the doorstep. Cape May County will be the wettest of anywhere in our region. Again, though, it will not be a washout. Most outdoor work and activities will be fine, unless it’s very sensitive to rain. Highs will be in the low 80s inland, with upper 70s at the shore.
We’ll clear out Wednesday night and likely have our coolest night since July 1 in the region. Low to mid-60s will be likely for the mainland and the shore will be in the upper 60s. It’ll be a good night to leave the windows open and let the natural air conditioning roll in.
Thursday and Friday still look to be a fantastic stretch. It’ll be great for anything outside, from the beach to a workout. High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes and stay here throughout the stretch. Since the high pressure from our northwest, there’s dry air with it and dew points will fall into the 50s. High temperatures will be in the 80s and we’ll be splashed in plenty of sunshine.
By the way, Sunday’s 75-degree high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport was our coolest high temperature since June 17. We have transitioned from “midsummer” to “late summer” and we’ll enjoy slightly cooler summer days in the weeks to come.
