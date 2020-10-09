Weather: Mostly dry weekend, but three rainy days on the way from Delta

Our four-day sunny streak will end Saturday, but we will extend our dry streak to Sunday before the remnants of Delta and a cold front combine to bring three days of rain to the region.

High pressure will be located 200 to 300 miles offshore Saturday morning. A west-southwest wind will blow, similar to what happened Friday.

It won’t be dark, but a blanket of high clouds will be overhead. This will be from Delta, which made landfall along the Louisiana shoreline. My prayers go out to the emergency officials and residents of the region.

Temperatures will start in the low 50s on the mainland with near-60 readings at the shore. We should be able to jump into the 70s by noon.

It could be a shorts day for you, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s for inland spots. Lawn work, a stroll on the boardwalk and more will be great.

Saturday night will be good, too. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Dining out, or whatever you may want to do, looks great.

Overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above average. The blanket of clouds will keep the heat from the day in.