Weather: Mostly dry weekend, but three rainy days on the way from Delta

Our four-day sunny streak will end Saturday, but we will extend our dry streak to Sunday before the remnants of Delta and a cold front combine to bring three days of rain to the region.
High pressure will be located 200 to 300 miles offshore Saturday morning. A west-southwest wind will blow, similar to what happened Friday.
It won’t be dark, but a blanket of high clouds will be overhead. This will be from Delta, which made landfall along the Louisiana shoreline. My prayers go out to the emergency officials and residents of the region.
Temperatures will start in the low 50s on the mainland with near-60 readings at the shore. We should be able to jump into the 70s by noon.
It could be a shorts day for you, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s for inland spots. Lawn work, a stroll on the boardwalk and more will be great.
Saturday night will be good, too. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 70s and into the 60s. Dining out, or whatever you may want to do, looks great.
Overnight, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above average. The blanket of clouds will keep the heat from the day in.
The low-pressure system from the remnant Delta storm will move into Tennessee and Kentucky. The good news is we’re not going to have a washout.
Most of the day will be dry. High pressure will be in New England, stunting the movement of the storm into our region.
That said, it’ll be a cloudy day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, a little above average.
The rain will move in between 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday.
There was some question as to whether high pressure would be more in New England rather than Nova Scotia from Sunday night to Monday. With high pressure closer to us, that would “back up” most of that rain to the western side of the Delaware River until late Monday. However, that does not look to be the case anymore.
From there, periods of rain will fall overnight. Rain should be on the moderate side, so no flooding is expected.
For Monday, the storm will slowly pass through. It’ll be an all-day soaker, aided by additional tropical moisture around a clockwise-spinning high pressure system near Bermuda.
There could be a few areas of roadway flooding, but nothing significant is likely. Winds will be strong from the southeast.
Rain will continue Monday night. A cold front will swing in from the Great Lakes and link up with the remnant storm. That will enhance rainfall and bring showers Tuesday. After such a long dry streak, I suppose this is the karma we get.
The rain will get out of here Tuesday night as that cold front passes. Wednesday should be an improving day, with warm air.
Lastly, minor stage coastal flooding will be possible from the Monday p.m. through Tuesday p.m. high tides. This will be the nuisance flooding we often see, without any damage.
