Weather: Mostly dry Wednesday, two inches of rain with late week storm

A few sprinkles will be present Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect a dry day. It will be quite the opposite Thursday and Friday, though.
Hurricane Zeta and a powerful low-pressure system still look to move through, bringing a soaking rain, with wind and coastal flooding.
A shortwave trough of low pressure will pass during the morning Tuesday. High pressure will still be around, though. As a result, we’ll just see sprinkles from about 6 a.m. to noon. Perhaps a few of you will see a rain shower. Either way, most outdoor work or activities will be fine.
During the afternoon, we’ll see limited sunshine. The cold front that kept us pretty cloudy Tuesday will still be there as a stationary front Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.
It’ll be a dry night, but one with thickening clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s. Overnight, lows will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere, a good one to leave the window open.
A warm front will lift north early Thursday, and a long lasting rain will begin. Rain showers will start between 6 and 9 a.m. During the afternoon and evening, though, expect a steady rain. I’m eyeing 4 p.m. to midnight as the time of heaviest rain.
Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely, too. Zeta, which will either be a tropical depression or a remnants storm, will pass 50 to 100 miles to our south.
Winds will pick up during the evening and be strongest overnight. In Cape May County, sustained winds of 25-35 with gusts 45-50 mph from the northeast and then north could bring isolated power outages. Take in any loose objects during the day. Elsewhere, expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts topping out at 40-45 mph.
After midnight, we’ll get into the warm sector of the system, which is typically drier. Temperatures will level out in the low to mid-50s, with scattered showers.
However, that other low-pressure system will bring the finishing punch to us Friday. Rain will pick back up in intensity after about 5 a.m. It will be raw, wet and windy.
Rain should exit between 1 and 4 p.m., from west to east. When it’s all done, between 1.25 to 2.50 inches of rain will be likely, with the lowest amounts near Cape May and highest north of the White Horse Pike.
This doesn’t even include the coastal flooding: Between the Halloween blue moon and the strong northeast winds Thursday night, I’d expect the Friday morning high tide to be in flood stage. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flooded water. Up to a foot of water will be on the typically flooding hot spot streets. Thankfully, winds should turn offshore (north) in time for only very spotty minor flooding with the p.m. high tide.
Sprinkles or a shower from 6 a.m. to noon. Then, mostly cloudy.
Rain, heavy during the late afternoon and evening. Turning windy.
Winds from the north to northwest. A soaking rain in the morning, tapering off during the afternoon. Coastal flooding.
Early freeze possible inland. Otherwise, sunny and chilly.
Mostly sunny and milder.
A mix of sun and clouds. Chilly.
Plenty of sun
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
