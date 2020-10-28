Weather: Mostly dry Wednesday, two inches of rain with late week storm

A few sprinkles will be present Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect a dry day. It will be quite the opposite Thursday and Friday, though.

Hurricane Zeta and a powerful low-pressure system still look to move through, bringing a soaking rain, with wind and coastal flooding.

A shortwave trough of low pressure will pass during the morning Tuesday. High pressure will still be around, though. As a result, we’ll just see sprinkles from about 6 a.m. to noon. Perhaps a few of you will see a rain shower. Either way, most outdoor work or activities will be fine.

During the afternoon, we’ll see limited sunshine. The cold front that kept us pretty cloudy Tuesday will still be there as a stationary front Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

It’ll be a dry night, but one with thickening clouds. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s. Overnight, lows will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere, a good one to leave the window open.

A warm front will lift north early Thursday, and a long lasting rain will begin. Rain showers will start between 6 and 9 a.m. During the afternoon and evening, though, expect a steady rain. I’m eyeing 4 p.m. to midnight as the time of heaviest rain.