Weather: Mostly dry Sunday between rain; week ahead will be humid, seasonable
Stormy AccuWeather
Joe Martucci

Between two rounds of rain Sunday, it will be a mostly dry day and very good for anything outdoors. Flooding rain will be possible with thunderstorms Sunday night into part of Monday. A stretch of rain-free but increasingly humid days will follow.

Isolated showers will work through the area until 9 a.m. By and large, this will be brief and light. If you were thinking of a long walk to kick off the day, push it a bit later. Outdoor church services may need to be moved inside, too. We’ll start off in the low 70s, with a distinctly more humid feel than the past couple of mornings.

However, the rain will end and we’ll have some sunshine for the rest of the day. In fact, temperatures will be similar to Saturday’s, sitting in the low to mid-80s everywhere. Again, though, you will feel the mugginess. Winds will be breezy as well, sustained 15 to 20 mph for much of the day.

The first couple hours of the evening will be dry and good for outdoor activities. However, we still look for rain to begin with a cold front between 8 and 10 p.m., from west to east. It will last all night long, but most of the rain will fall by 3 a.m. Here, isolated heavy downpours will be likely, with 2 inches of rain in a small handful of locations. Flooding issues would occur here. Otherwise, it’s run-of-the-mill, hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

We’ll fall through the 80s during the evening. Overnight, lows will be in the low 70s just about everywhere.

With the cold front moving like a sloth off the coast, we’ll be fair game for more showers during the day Monday. I’d say at least 70% to 80% of your day will be dry, with the driest conditions the farthest from the coast (Bridgeton, Hammonton, etc).

While a stroll on the boardwalk with the kids and grandkids looks fine enough, as long as you go out in between showers, an all-day project outside will need to be moved. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, while the shore stays a few degrees cooler.

By Monday night, we should have a visible sunset and we’ll clear out as the darkness progresses. Into the 70s we’ll go for the evening. After midnight, we’ll slip into the upper 60s inland, with the islands hovering above 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will then be about the same. We’ll be rain free, caught in between that now-well-offshore cold front and another one trudging through the Great Lakes states. It’ll be humid, but not hot for late July. Highs will flirt with 90 for the mainland. The shore will peak in the mid-80s late morning, falling through the 80s during the afternoon.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

