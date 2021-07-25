Weather: Mostly dry Sunday between rain; week ahead will be humid, seasonable

Between two rounds of rain Sunday, it will be a mostly dry day and very good for anything outdoors. Flooding rain will be possible with thunderstorms Sunday night into part of Monday. A stretch of rain-free but increasingly humid days will follow.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci's mid-summer shore weekend weather report card After causing trouble Memorial Day Weekend, the weather behaved itself for the rest of the s…

Isolated showers will work through the area until 9 a.m. By and large, this will be brief and light. If you were thinking of a long walk to kick off the day, push it a bit later. Outdoor church services may need to be moved inside, too. We’ll start off in the low 70s, with a distinctly more humid feel than the past couple of mornings.

+2 State gives $250,000 to coalition focused on South Jersey flooding solutions ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future fl…

However, the rain will end and we’ll have some sunshine for the rest of the day. In fact, temperatures will be similar to Saturday’s, sitting in the low to mid-80s everywhere. Again, though, you will feel the mugginess. Winds will be breezy as well, sustained 15 to 20 mph for much of the day.

The first couple hours of the evening will be dry and good for outdoor activities. However, we still look for rain to begin with a cold front between 8 and 10 p.m., from west to east. It will last all night long, but most of the rain will fall by 3 a.m. Here, isolated heavy downpours will be likely, with 2 inches of rain in a small handful of locations. Flooding issues would occur here. Otherwise, it’s run-of-the-mill, hit-or-miss thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}