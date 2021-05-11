Weather: Mostly dry for the week again as South Jersey stays comfortably cool

We should see plenty of sun, with just a few clouds around. All outdoor activities look great, except for burning, as the wildfire threat will be elevated. Highs will again be in the mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday night will be a bit chillier than the previous night. With fewer clouds around (and well as a diminishing wind), radiational cooling, the quick escape of heat into outer space, will be present. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s for Dennis Township and the mainland, with upper 40s at the shore.

Thursday will have the same amount of sun splashing down at us as Wednesday. The dry air will be there, too. The difference will be that the winds, and the fire threat, will be lower. With less mixing of the air from the wind, we should be warmer and touch 70 on the mainland for highs, slightly cooler at the shore.

The thoughts of a Friday coastal storm are looking slimmer and slimmer, as high pressure looks to be stronger and stronger over the region. This should keep the rain to our south. I’ll actually go with a dry forecast for the day, albeit with a good amount of clouds. We should just hurdle over 70 on the mainland.