Weather: Mostly dry for the week again as South Jersey stays comfortably cool

Tuesday will have a little bit of everything — sun, clouds and a few showers. High pressure will flex its muscles more Wednesday, though, which could keep some of us dry until early next week.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start off in the 40s everywhere. That’s a little below average for this time of the year, the theme for most of this week, with a mostly sunny sky.
As we go through the day, a trough of low pressure will be in New England. Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure system will be in the Northern Plains.
That high pressure is starting to influence our weather, but the dry weather will need another day to fully lock in.
In short, Tuesday will be good for most outdoor events. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, again just slightly below average.
After 5 p.m., a risk of showers will be around. This will be present until around midnight. It will be far from a washout, but just keep an eye to the sky during the evening as we’ll fall through the 60s and 50s.
Overnight, the sky will clear out. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
High pressure will firmly grip the region for Wednesday. A breezy northwesterly wind will usher in the pressure change, with sustained winds of 15 mph.
We should see plenty of sun, with just a few clouds around. All outdoor activities look great, except for burning, as the wildfire threat will be elevated. Highs will again be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Wednesday night will be a bit chillier than the previous night. With fewer clouds around (and well as a diminishing wind), radiational cooling, the quick escape of heat into outer space, will be present. Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 40s for Dennis Township and the mainland, with upper 40s at the shore.
Thursday will have the same amount of sun splashing down at us as Wednesday. The dry air will be there, too. The difference will be that the winds, and the fire threat, will be lower. With less mixing of the air from the wind, we should be warmer and touch 70 on the mainland for highs, slightly cooler at the shore.
The thoughts of a Friday coastal storm are looking slimmer and slimmer, as high pressure looks to be stronger and stronger over the region. This should keep the rain to our south. I’ll actually go with a dry forecast for the day, albeit with a good amount of clouds. We should just hurdle over 70 on the mainland.
The weekend will be mostly dry. Summertime is almost here and that means those random pop-up thunderstorms. We don’t have as much juice in the atmosphere as the peak of the season, but it’ll be enough for pop-up rain showers inland during the p.m. Otherwise, it will be dry. Sunday will be 100% dry.
Finally, a thank you to everyone who attended our Facebook Live “Weather in the Pinelands” event Saturday! Hope you enjoyed the talk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.