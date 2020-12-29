Weather: More details on the New Year's storm as Tuesday shivers in cold, wind

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. High temperatures will stay in the 30s and with the wind it will feel like the 20s. Temperatures will moderate as we wrap up 2020, though, with a storm bringing heavy rain and wind for New Year’s Day.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. That’s very typical for this time of the year. However, a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will be blowing. When you combine the winds with the air temperatures, it will feel like 20 to 25. Break out the gloves for the start of the day.

You’ll likely want to keep them on all day, too. Despite the plentiful sunshine, the winds will continue to gust. Since those winds come with cold Canadian air, high temperatures will be only in the upper 30s Tuesday, nearly 15 degrees colder than Monday’s high.

On Tuesday evening, we’ll slide through the 30s under a clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s for Galloway Township and the mainland, while Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-20s.

The winds will weaken by then, so there won’t be much of a wind chill. But it will still feel the same as Monday night, given the air temperatures will be lower.

