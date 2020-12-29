Weather: More details on the New Year's storm as Tuesday shivers in cold, wind

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. High temperatures will stay in the 30s and with the wind it will feel like the 20s. Temperatures will moderate as we wrap up 2020, though, with a storm bringing heavy rain and wind for New Year’s Day.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. That’s very typical for this time of the year. However, a northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will be blowing. When you combine the winds with the air temperatures, it will feel like 20 to 25. Break out the gloves for the start of the day.
You’ll likely want to keep them on all day, too. Despite the plentiful sunshine, the winds will continue to gust. Since those winds come with cold Canadian air, high temperatures will be only in the upper 30s Tuesday, nearly 15 degrees colder than Monday’s high.
On Tuesday evening, we’ll slide through the 30s under a clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s for Galloway Township and the mainland, while Brigantine and the shore will be in the mid-20s.
The winds will weaken by then, so there won’t be much of a wind chill. But it will still feel the same as Monday night, given the air temperatures will be lower.
Temperatures will moderate as we go into Wednesday. It will be a quiet, calm, typical late- December day. Highs will get into the mid-40s: spot-on seasonable for this time of the year. Outdoor work or exercise will be fine.
Our coldest temperatures should come during the evening. We’ll sink into the 35- to 40-degree range and rise from there.
The combination of a cloudier sky and a warming, southwesterly wind will push temperatures up into the 40s by daybreak Thursday.
A combination of two systems will then bring us a wet pattern into the new year.
One is an area of moisture in Texas, while another is a low-pressure system racing through eastern Canada.
A shower will be possible at any point Thursday. However, most of your day will be dry. Plus, if you will be northwest of a line from Ship Bottom to Mays Landing to Millville, your whole day could be dry. Temperatures will race upward on the warming wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, well above average.
High pressure should briefly build in for a dry ringing in of 2021. That should be good news for those of you planning an outdoor celebration. Temperatures will be in the 50s around midnight.
From there, the Texas system will work in. Expect rain to start before sunrise and not leave until early Saturday morning.
Areas of roadway flooding will be possible and expect a strong southwesterly wind. Top gusts should be around 50 mph, instead of the 60 to 65 mph seen last Thursday night.
