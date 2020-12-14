Weather: Monday's rain but some will see snow in Wednesday's storm

This week will be one of the most active weeks in South Jersey weather in recent memory as a pair of coastal storms roll through the region.
First off, thanks to everybody who has been following along online and on social media. I hope you’ve been finding the information valuable and useful for the week ahead. Whether you like snow or not, there is excitement around the first accumulating snow of the season, especially since many of us didn’t even have any last winter.
Let’s start with Monday’s storm, which will be a rainmaker for us. The morning will start off dry with temperatures in the 40s everywhere. If you need to do anything outdoors, do it early in the morning. Between 9 to 11 a.m., rain will start. High tide will be around this time as well, and there will be localized minor flooding through this tide cycle. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flooded streets.
Rain will be steady for most of the day, heaviest near Cape May, where the center of the low pressure will be closest. When rain ends between 5 and 7 p.m., expect anywhere from an inch near Exit Zero to a half-inch as you make your way toward Bridgeton and Hammonton, with varying amounts in between.
High pressure will fill in Monday night. The clouds will clear, and low temperatures will get to around freezing on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore.
Northwesterly winds around the clockwise- spinning high pressure system in Canada will keep our day cold. High temperatures will struggle to climb above 40 degrees, not budging much from the morning lows.
Expect early sunshine, with high clouds blanketing the sun as we go into the afternoon. It will be the calm after and before the storm.
The first hours of Wednesday will be dry. Morning lows will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to just around freezing at the shore. From there, here is what I can tell you about Wednesday’s nor’easter:
The timing will be roughly Wednesday midday to Wednesday night. Expect plain rain everywhere at the start. Even though we’ll be cold in the morning, southeast winds and daytime timing mean it’ll be too warm to support snow here. I think that rain/snow line at the start will roughly be along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor, per usual.
A soaking, windswept rain will continue for the afternoon. Areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible as low pressure makes its closest approach Wednesday evening. Highs will range from 50 in Cape May to 45 in Atlantic City to the upper 30s well inland.
Sustained winds of 35-45 mph along the shore will threaten, with gusts to 60. That’ll make power outages and even downed trees a concern.
On the mainland, sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50. Power issues will be possible here, too. Winds will be strongest Wednesday night. The daytime hours will just be breezy.
Winds will be from the southeast and east until the overnight hours. From there, it will turn northeast. Expect widespread minor flood stage with the p.m. high tide, exaggerated by the rain.
After midnight will be when the potential for snow exists. Cold air will rush in with the northeast wind, getting fed by that high pressure in Eastern Canada. It’ll try to flip rain to accumulating snow as precipitation ends early Thursday morning.
Here’s how I see it playing out:
If you’re along the shore or in Cape May County, I just don’t see it happening. This should be a plain rainstorm for you. The “Cape May Bubble” lives on, shielded from the wintry weather.
If you’re in western Atlantic (west of Mays Landing), western Cumberland (west of Millville and Vineland), or mainland Ocean counties, I do see a change to accumulating at that time. How much and exactly when won’t be known until Monday, but we most likely would start Thursday off with some snow on the ground.
Everywhere else is a toss-up.
I believe if there is snow, it won’t accumulate much, if at all. But morning lows will range from the mid-30s at the shore to the mid-20s in places where snow accumulates.
Thursday will be a cold and breezy day here. Expect sunshine, with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s.
