Weather: Monday's rain but some will see snow in Wednesday's storm

This week will be one of the most active weeks in South Jersey weather in recent memory as a pair of coastal storms roll through the region.

First off, thanks to everybody who has been following along online and on social media. I hope you’ve been finding the information valuable and useful for the week ahead. Whether you like snow or not, there is excitement around the first accumulating snow of the season, especially since many of us didn’t even have any last winter.

Let’s start with Monday’s storm, which will be a rainmaker for us. The morning will start off dry with temperatures in the 40s everywhere. If you need to do anything outdoors, do it early in the morning. Between 9 to 11 a.m., rain will start. High tide will be around this time as well, and there will be localized minor flooding through this tide cycle. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through flooded streets.

Rain will be steady for most of the day, heaviest near Cape May, where the center of the low pressure will be closest. When rain ends between 5 and 7 p.m., expect anywhere from an inch near Exit Zero to a half-inch as you make your way toward Bridgeton and Hammonton, with varying amounts in between.