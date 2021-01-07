Weather: Longest stretch of dry weather in 15 months possible in South Jersey

A coastal storm will likely miss the region late Friday into Saturday, and another one may miss during the middle of next week. If we stay dry through two of them, many of us will rejoice in the longest dry stretch in 15 months in South Jersey.
Thursday morning will start off in the mid- to upper 20s on the mainland and around 30 degrees at the shore. High pressure will be centered in northern Quebec during the day. However, it’ll poke down south enough for us to be under the influence of it for the day.
So expect a day pretty similar to Wednesday for Thursday: plentiful sunshine and dry air and high temperatures in the 40s.
The only difference will be that the winds will lighten, a result of a weaker pressure gradient between low and high pressure. Being under high pressure only, winds will be just around 10 mph from the northwest.
All outdoor events and work will be OK.
Thursday evening will slide through the 30s and into the 20s. Friday morning lows will be in the low 20s for Weymouth Township and inland spots, while Wildwood and the shore will bottom out near 30 degrees.
Both of these are seasonable for this time of year.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
We will see morning sunshine Friday. That will eventually be filtered out by high, cirrus clouds ahead of a low pressure system that will bring snow to parts of the Carolinas and Tennessee. Either way, expect a rain-free day. Highs will top out around 40, with a hint of winter in the air.
It’ll be a cloudy Friday night, but I believe it will stay dry. Low pressure will remain weak, which will send it more eastward, rather than northward. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northeast. That will bring a round of minor coastal flooding during the early Saturday morning high tide.
In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…
Move your cars ahead of time if you live in an area that usually sees flood water. I’d expect 6 inches of water in the worst spots.
Saturday will just be cloudy, especially in the morning, as we remain on the outermost fringes of this coastal storm. Winds will remain out of the northeast. This will keep high temperatures around 40 degrees, and it’ll feel around 32 at the coast, where winds will be strongest. I’d expect another round of just minor stage coastal flooding during the day.
Once the storm system pulls away, a weak high pressure system will move from the Great Lakes to the Deep South for Sunday and Monday. That will lead to a tranquil, bright and similar pair of days.
You’ll want the winter jacket for the day with highs generally 40 to 45 degrees, which is typical for early January.
The next nearby coastal storm will be Tuesday. However, this could take a path similar to where the Saturday one will go, staying well out to sea. If that happens, our next shot of precipitation will be Jan. 15. At Atlantic City International Airport, that would mean 12 dry days, the longest stretch since Sept. 16-27, 2019.
