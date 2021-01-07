Weather: Longest stretch of dry weather in 15 months possible in South Jersey

A coastal storm will likely miss the region late Friday into Saturday, and another one may miss during the middle of next week. If we stay dry through two of them, many of us will rejoice in the longest dry stretch in 15 months in South Jersey.

Thursday morning will start off in the mid- to upper 20s on the mainland and around 30 degrees at the shore. High pressure will be centered in northern Quebec during the day. However, it’ll poke down south enough for us to be under the influence of it for the day.

So expect a day pretty similar to Wednesday for Thursday: plentiful sunshine and dry air and high temperatures in the 40s.

The only difference will be that the winds will lighten, a result of a weaker pressure gradient between low and high pressure. Being under high pressure only, winds will be just around 10 mph from the northwest.

All outdoor events and work will be OK.

Thursday evening will slide through the 30s and into the 20s. Friday morning lows will be in the low 20s for Weymouth Township and inland spots, while Wildwood and the shore will bottom out near 30 degrees.

Both of these are seasonable for this time of year.

