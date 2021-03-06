 Skip to main content
Weather: Longest March dry streak in nine years continues on cold weekend
Weather: Longest March dry streak in nine years continues on cold weekend

Estell Manor Drone Photos on Sunny, Winter Day

Stephens Lake in Estell Manor is still in the sunshine on a mild, February Wednesday. High temperatures reached the mid-50s, about ten degrees above average. Feb. 24, 2021

The next time I believe we will see rain is next Friday, putting us on a 10-day streak of dry weather, the longest March streak since 2012.

But for those looking to soak up the sun, you’ll need the winter coat with those sunglasses. Spring fever arrives next week, though.

High pressure will exert its influence more and more into South Jersey. That will weaken the air pressure gradient, and weaken the winds. As a result, we won’t have wind chills in the teens, like we did for the morning in most of the region.

High pressure also means morning sunshine, with some afternoon clouds. With high temperatures around 40 degrees, the sun will feel pretty warm on our skin when it’s out.

Saturday evening will slide through the 30s under a clear sky.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s for many, with the shore around 30 degrees. That’s fairly average for this time of year.

We’re going to do it all over again Sunday. We have our stream of Southern California sunshine, but without the Southern California warmth, which will be in the 60s this weekend.

High temperatures again will sit around 40 degrees. It’s comfortable enough for a walk on the boardwalk, but you’ll need to dress in layers if you will be outside for an extended period of time.

Sunday night will actually be the coldest night of our dry stretch. Temperatures move through the 30s during the evening. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s in Ocean City and the shore to the low 20s on the mainland. Upper teens will even be possible well into the Pine Barrens.

From there, temperatures begin their launch into spring fever territory. A clockwise spinning high-pressure system will sit in the Deep South. A mass of warm air, bottled up in the Great Plains during the weekend, will be set to flow toward the East Coast.

Monday’s highs will sit around seasonable levels, in the upper 40s for most. The sunshine will still be around, keeping it not too cold.

However, our warmest stretch of the year so far will kick off Tuesday. We’re talking near 60 readings on the mainland, then likely inching a bit higher Wednesday.

Thursday will be the peak of the balmy March air. We’ll surge well into the 60s on a gusty, southwest wind. A place like Hammonton or Mullica Township may even touch 70.

At the shore, the daily sea breezes will cool down the fever, but not by much, as winds generally stay offshore. I’ll say 50s for highs during this stretch, with the best likelihood for 60s on Thursday.

Finally, there will be an elevated risk of wildfire spread over the weekend, given the very dry air and soil ground fuels (twigs, grasses, etc).

Our saving grace will be the weak winds. If you see smoke over the weekend, though, it may very well be from prescribed burns the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is conducting.

