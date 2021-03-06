Weather: Longest March dry streak in nine years continues on cold weekend

The next time I believe we will see rain is next Friday, putting us on a 10-day streak of dry weather, the longest March streak since 2012.

But for those looking to soak up the sun, you’ll need the winter coat with those sunglasses. Spring fever arrives next week, though.

High pressure will exert its influence more and more into South Jersey. That will weaken the air pressure gradient, and weaken the winds. As a result, we won’t have wind chills in the teens, like we did for the morning in most of the region.

High pressure also means morning sunshine, with some afternoon clouds. With high temperatures around 40 degrees, the sun will feel pretty warm on our skin when it’s out.

Saturday evening will slide through the 30s under a clear sky.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s for many, with the shore around 30 degrees. That’s fairly average for this time of year.

We’re going to do it all over again Sunday. We have our stream of Southern California sunshine, but without the Southern California warmth, which will be in the 60s this weekend.

