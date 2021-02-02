Weather: Long lasting nor'easter finally stops Tuesday with snow, tidal flooding

Sunday was the snow, Monday was the tidal flooding and rain — and Tuesday will be tidal flooding, but with snow, as our long-lasting nor’easter continues in southeastern New Jersey.
“If you don’t need to be out, go back to your house,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday while add…
Snow lovers, Tuesday will be for you. We’re looking at periods of light snow throughout the day as low pressure moves a grand total of 75 miles during the day, hanging out south of Long Island and east of Atlantic and Ocean counties.
Snow will be off and on, with the most amount of snow falling near the New Jersey Turnpike and north of, say, Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County.
Air temperatures will start at or just below freezing in the early morning. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. With temperatures marginal, snow will struggle to accumulate at times. That’s a good thing. Traveling should be OK Tuesday as long as you give yourself extra time.
Also during the day, we will have coastal flooding. I was out in Atlantic City on Monday, and there were a few cars that needed a push or were stranded in the floodwater. It’s a great reminder to not drive through it, as you do not know how high that water is. I will say, most people did take this advice.
A round of minor stage flooding will be expected with the morning high tide. However, some bays will remain in moderate flood stage as they struggle to drain out. Two to four hours of flooding on the roads are likely. This will be more nuisance than anything, so we’re used to it. However, please stay safe out there.
This coastal flooding will happen despite the northwesterly winds aimed at us. Sustained winds 15-25 mph, with gusts of 30-40 mph, highest at the shore, will be present. This will be enough to topple garbage cans, but widespread issues are not be expected.
Moving into Tuesday night, snow showers will continue as low pressure puts its foot on the pedal and moves east. Snow showers will be most likely in Ocean County. Cumberland County may very well be dry during this time. Snow will roll out between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Snowfall totals from the backend snow, the snow that started late Monday to Tuesday night, will be between a coating to 1.5 inches for most of Cape May County and those east of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County.
For most of southeastern New Jersey, 1.5 to 3.0 inches of snow will fall, but it will come over a long period of time.
Low temperatures will be in the 20s everywhere Tuesday night, and areas of re-freeze will be likely if not treated. Be careful walking around and throw salt down if you have it.
Come Wednesday, winds will be breezy from the northwest. Morning clouds will eventually give way to sun. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, seasonable for this time of the year.
