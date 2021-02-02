Weather: Long lasting nor'easter finally stops Tuesday with snow, tidal flooding

Sunday was the snow, Monday was the tidal flooding and rain — and Tuesday will be tidal flooding, but with snow, as our long-lasting nor’easter continues in southeastern New Jersey.

Snow lovers, Tuesday will be for you. We’re looking at periods of light snow throughout the day as low pressure moves a grand total of 75 miles during the day, hanging out south of Long Island and east of Atlantic and Ocean counties.

Snow will be off and on, with the most amount of snow falling near the New Jersey Turnpike and north of, say, Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County.

Air temperatures will start at or just below freezing in the early morning. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. With temperatures marginal, snow will struggle to accumulate at times. That’s a good thing. Traveling should be OK Tuesday as long as you give yourself extra time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also during the day, we will have coastal flooding. I was out in Atlantic City on Monday, and there were a few cars that needed a push or were stranded in the floodwater. It’s a great reminder to not drive through it, as you do not know how high that water is. I will say, most people did take this advice.