Wednesday it was the showers that passed through. Thursday will be the storms.
And with those storms comes the risk for areas of roadway flooding, though it will not be a washout.
It will be a balmy, sticky start to our Thursday morning. Air temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, which is a solid 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
Once again, spotty areas of rain will be around. Compared to Wednesday, though, it will be more widespread. So it will be a wetter day, but I still do not anticipate a washout, making most outdoor activities OK.
Unfortunately, it will be one of those days where I cannot tell you who will be wettest and who will be driest.
Everywhere has roughly equal chances of seeing storms. Given the soupy air, dew points will be in the “oppressive” mid-70s and tap to the tropics.
Any storm can bring roadway flooding and tough driving conditions, with 2-inch per hour or greater rates. This will be especially true in areas that continue to see storms pass over them, called “training” in the weather world.
Besides the rain, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, a little warmer than Wednesday, thanks to a southwest wind.
Storms will continue into the evening. Areas of roadway flooding will occur in a few spots, and the darkness will compound any driving issues in a heavy storm. High pressure will push this system out overnight, likely between 3 and 6 a.m., from Hammonton southeast to Cape May.
Friday will start off gloomy, with the rain moving out. However, we will feel the drying, brightening effects of high pressure throughout the day.
Dew points will drop from the sticky 70s into the muggy but not uncomfortable 60s during the day. We should be mostly sunny by sunset. It’ll be a great day to enjoy the quieter beach scene. On an east wind, highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.
Leave the windows open Friday night and let the gentle, onshore wind roll in. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll slide through the 60s.
Saturday morning lows will range from the upper 50s in the Pine Barrens of Mullica Township to the low 60s for other inland spots to the mid-60s at the shore.
Saturday will continue the comfortable weather the day ended with Friday. Expect warm, September sunshine with dew points in the “dry” 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer and stickier air will arrive for Sunday, though. My optimism on a dry Sunday from the last column has run dry. A cold front will sweep through, connected to a low-pressure system in northern Quebec.
That being said, perhaps two hours of the day will be wet. We’ll have to watch for damaging winds, too. Otherwise, it will be a dry day and pretty good to explore South Jersey.
