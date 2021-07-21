Weather: Line of thunderstorms moves through on another smoky day

Now, we do have some rain to talk about. A line of thunderstorms will pass with a potent cold front between 4 and 10 p.m. It won’t rain the whole time, only an hour or two, but a heavy downpour will come with it.

So outdoor plans are mostly a go. If you want to tackle a project or hit the water, just wrap it up by about 4 p.m. Keep an eye on the sky, too; you may even have daylight to work with after that.

After the front passes, dew points will tumble overnight, falling into the 60s fairly quickly. We’ll fall into the 70s during the evening. You can even leave the windows open overnight. The combination of crisper air and lows in the mid- to upper 60s will be quite nice.

Thursday and Friday will be about the same, and I believe many of us will like the pair of days. With a high-pressure system locking into the area, we’ll have September-like dry air, with seasonable highs in the 80s, plus a good amount of sunshine (albeit, with a gray, smoky hue). Whether it’s pickleball, basketball or having a ball, all will be good. Overnight lows will generally be 65 to 70 degrees. However, those in the rural Pine Barrens should dip to around 60.

