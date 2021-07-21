Weather: Line of thunderstorms moves through on another smoky day

While thunderstorm clouds will darken the sky for part of Wednesday, the gray hue in the air will be from Canadian wildfire smoke that continues to fly well over our heads. After the hour or two of storms Wednesday afternoon, we look dry, and smoky, for the rest of the week.
The wildfire smoke decreased visibility in South Jersey on Tuesday. At Atlantic City International Airport, the visibility dropped to between 5 and 6 miles for most of the day. Visibility at Millville Municipal Airport dropped, too. While most of the haze was located tens of thousands of feet above the surface, some did trickle down. This was evident in our air quality, which dropped slightly from “good” to “moderate” Tuesday, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
We’ll have the exact same scenario Wednesday. It’ll be a smoky sunrise, with a pale yellow sun glowing in the gray sky. However, we’ll actually be mostly sunny for most of the day. Morning lows will start in the low 70s.
As we go into the afternoon, expect a seasonable, sticky afternoon. Inland, we’ll be in the upper 80s, with a few low 90 readings well inland. A cooling sea breeze front should set up for the shore, putting highs in the mid-80s. If the smoke wasn’t around, you’d be able to tack on another two to three degrees to our high.
Now, we do have some rain to talk about. A line of thunderstorms will pass with a potent cold front between 4 and 10 p.m. It won’t rain the whole time, only an hour or two, but a heavy downpour will come with it.
So outdoor plans are mostly a go. If you want to tackle a project or hit the water, just wrap it up by about 4 p.m. Keep an eye on the sky, too; you may even have daylight to work with after that.
After the front passes, dew points will tumble overnight, falling into the 60s fairly quickly. We’ll fall into the 70s during the evening. You can even leave the windows open overnight. The combination of crisper air and lows in the mid- to upper 60s will be quite nice.
Thursday and Friday will be about the same, and I believe many of us will like the pair of days. With a high-pressure system locking into the area, we’ll have September-like dry air, with seasonable highs in the 80s, plus a good amount of sunshine (albeit, with a gray, smoky hue). Whether it’s pickleball, basketball or having a ball, all will be good. Overnight lows will generally be 65 to 70 degrees. However, those in the rural Pine Barrens should dip to around 60.
The long, loud beep your mobile device makes when tornado or hurricane warnings are issued will now blare when the most destructive thunderstorms roll through the country.
Turning toward the weekend, Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days to be out and about. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine, an onshore wind and highs around 80. Sunday will be fairly dry. However, p.m. showers and storms will be likely.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
