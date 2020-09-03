Unlike Memorial Day weekend, which featured about five hours of summer-like, sit-by-the-water weather, Labor Day weekend will be nothing but. Sunshine, seasonable to warm temperatures and comfortable nights will be the story throughout the unofficial end to this very unusual summer.
There will be changes in the air Friday morning. They may be subtle, but the mugginess isn’t as high as the past couple of days, and there’s a drying, northwest wind blowing. Temperatures will start out in the low to mid-70s, which is well above average for this time of the year.
We’ll be waiting for another cold front throughout the day to bring real drops in the heat and humidity, though. So Friday will be a very warm day, in the upper 80s for most spots. Dew points will be in the upper 60s, which I call “feelin’ it” but not sticky. In any case, it’s a lovely early September day, perfect for the pool, beach or cookout.
During the late afternoon, the front will pass. You’ll notice that by sunset, there will be a crisp feel in the air, a sign of the times. Dew points will fall into the dry 50s, temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Overnight, you can leave the windows open, with low 60s in Weymouth and upper 60s in Wildwood.
Saturday and Sunday will be mirror images of each other, and that’s a good thing for the holiday weekend. High pressure will fill in from the Great Plains and dominate the landscape during this time. Winds will be from the northeast, so no flies are expected at the beach. Soaked in splendid sunshine and not a hint of mugginess in the air, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s everywhere.
For the nights, you may even want an extra layer out on the mainland. Lows will be in the upper 50s, our first sub-60s low since June 16 at Atlantic City International Airport. Sunday night will be in the low 60s. Give the air conditioning a break and enjoy. At the shore, we’ll be in the mid- to upper 60s, pretty comfortable, too.
As we round out the holiday weekend, Monday, will be just as comfy. We’ll have a smidge more heat and humidity, but you’ll barely notice under the mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be at or above 80 as the shore makes it’s biggest clear out of the season for the unofficial end of summer.
Of course, there’s locals summer to enjoy and planet Earth will cooperate. Tuesday will be dry, with highs around 80 everywhere. Come Wednesday and Thursday, it’ll be feeling more summery than autumn. Highs will be in the 80s, with a muggy feel. Morning sunshine will give way to some p.m. storms both days.
