Weather: Killing freeze likely for some Friday, warming into the weekend

We’ll start off with a good amount of sun Saturday, as high pressure continues to exert its influence over the area. By the afternoon, though, a blanket of high clouds will be overhead. These will eventually thicken throughout the day.

Still, despite the gray second half of the day, outdoor events will be OK. I’ll be out Saturday afternoon and with highs in the upper 60s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore, I expect it will feel comfortable (I’ll be in Union County but it’ll be in the 60s there, too).

The timing of our brief coastal storm has been pushed up, to account for a faster flow in the upper atmosphere.

Therefore, expect the winds to pick up out of the southeast during the evening. I do believe most outdoor dining for dinner will be OK. However, rain should start between 9 p.m. and midnight, first beginning along the shore of the Delaware Bay, starting last in Long Beach Island.

The rain will be steady and moderate for the rest of the night. Given the stronger (15-20 mph sustained) onshore wind and the full moon occurring just two days later, the potential for minor, nuisance flood stage will be there for the Sunday morning high tides. Move your cars if you live in the coastal flooding hot spots. But many will wind up just fine.