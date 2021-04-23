 Skip to main content
Weather: Killing freeze likely for some Friday, warming into the weekend
Weather: Killing freeze likely for some Friday, warming into the weekend

Estell Manor Drone Photos on Sunny, Winter Day

Stephens Lake in Estell Manor is still in the sunshine on a mild, February Wednesday. High temperatures reached the mid-50s, about ten degrees above average. Feb. 24, 2021

Friday morning will threaten young plants of the growing season, with a freeze possible for parts of the mainland. However, temperatures will warm quickly, which will last into the weekend.

Temperatures Friday morning will be the main story for the day. For the shore, most of Cape May County and the Garden State Parkway corridor, we will safely be above the freezing mark.

For the rest of the area, including Hammonton, Vineland and Estell Manor, temperatures will be awfully close to 32 degrees around and just after sunrise.

NAM Temperatures for Friday

Forecasted low temperatures for Friday, according to the North American Model. 

Farmers and those with a green thumb will want to root for breezy winds Friday morning. The higher that they go, the higher the temperature will be, as the atmosphere will be well mixed.

The good news is that by 8 a.m., we’ll safely be above freezing everywhere. A westerly wind will blow throughout the day, gusting to 30 mph at times. We will have more sunshine than Thursday, though, and with a more moderate air mass overhead than Thursday, high temperatures should get to around 60 degrees for highs, a fairly comfortable day.

The winds will finally slacken Friday evening. Keep a jacket around if you will be out and about. We’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening.

Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, lows will be around 40 on the mainland, getting to the mid-40s at the shore.

We’ll start off with a good amount of sun Saturday, as high pressure continues to exert its influence over the area. By the afternoon, though, a blanket of high clouds will be overhead. These will eventually thicken throughout the day.

Still, despite the gray second half of the day, outdoor events will be OK. I’ll be out Saturday afternoon and with highs in the upper 60s on the mainland and low 60s at the shore, I expect it will feel comfortable (I’ll be in Union County but it’ll be in the 60s there, too).

The timing of our brief coastal storm has been pushed up, to account for a faster flow in the upper atmosphere.

Therefore, expect the winds to pick up out of the southeast during the evening. I do believe most outdoor dining for dinner will be OK. However, rain should start between 9 p.m. and midnight, first beginning along the shore of the Delaware Bay, starting last in Long Beach Island.

The rain will be steady and moderate for the rest of the night. Given the stronger (15-20 mph sustained) onshore wind and the full moon occurring just two days later, the potential for minor, nuisance flood stage will be there for the Sunday morning high tides. Move your cars if you live in the coastal flooding hot spots. But many will wind up just fine.

Winds will be coming out of the northeast at sunrise Sunday. By 8 a.m., the steady rain will end. However, there will be the potential for a shower through 2 p.m. as the sun starts to come out.

Overall, Sunday is not a washout. However, focus your outdoor events toward the p.m. hours if you want a dry lawn to go with that dry air. High temperatures should still manage to get into the 60s.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

