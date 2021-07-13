Weather: It's the same story again, with more sun, storms and steamy air

Take the typical heat precautions — keep cool, stay hydrated, keep your pets out of the direct sun. However, we are used to this in July.

A line of storms will work in sometime between 7 p.m. and midnight. The line will fizzle as the unstable air creating sun goes down. In fact, I believe the coast stays rain-free. No severe weather will be likely, and while there will be a heavy downpour, it shouldn’t last long. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s during this time.

Overnight, areas of fog will be around again on an otherwise partly cloudy night. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s, on the upper end of seasonable.

Wednesday will see fog through about 8 a.m. Then, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as it stays soupy. It’ll be hot again inland, with highs at or just above 90, feeling like 100 degrees. The shore will get a cooling sea breeze, keeping highs in the mid-80s.

Outdoor plans or exercise should be OK as long as you take the necessary heat precautions. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., a line of storms will try to work in again. Inland areas are at most risk of seeing rain, while the shore will likely be dry. The Cape May Bubble could stay dry, too, doing it’s thing. Evening temperatures will be in the 80s and 70s. Overnight lows will again be in the low 70s.