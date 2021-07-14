Weather: It's a little less humid, but it's still plenty hot

The dew points will go down from the near-historic levels we had Tuesday as we go into Wednesday and Thursday. However, the heat will not go away, with 90s expected on the mainland and cooling beach relief at the shore.
Tuesday morning may be the warmest morning of the year so far. I have mid-70s for most of South Jersey, save for the rural, sandy Pine Barrens. The mildest night at Atlantic City International Airport was 75 degrees June 30. For Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, it’s 73 degrees, also on that day. We’ll be in the range of it as it continues to feel more like South Florida than South Jersey.
There will be areas of fog, especially north of the White Horse Pike, where a warm front will lift north throughout the day. On Tuesday, this front, which was stationary, brought a wide difference in weather to our region. Long Beach Island was cooler and damp, while those south of the Atlantic City Expressway sweated in the hot, sticky, July air.
Dew points will fall from the oppressive mid-70s to the sticky near-70 degree range. It’ll be a bad hair day, but, hey, it was just worse Tuesday. The fog will end mid-morning, giving way to a partly sunny sky. While it will be less humid, it won’t be less hot. Highs will be in the low 90s inland (peak heat index around 100), with upper 80s east of the Garden State Parkway and mid-80s at the shore.
You should have a dry day. A cold front will pass, trying to bring in storms from 7 p.m. to midnight. Like Tuesday, though, they should hold to the west, and I’d bank on a dry evening at the shore. Temperatures during the evening will fall through the 80s and 70s. Fog will develop again late at night, with lows around 70.
ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …
Thursday and Friday will both be about the same. For the most part, they will be dry. Both days will top out around 90 degrees on the mainland, with a peak heat index around 100 degrees on a southwesterly wind. At the shore, we’ll get a little cooling sea breeze, keeping highs in the mid-80s. The two days will start with early fog, but that will burn off for a partly to mostly sunny sky.
There will be two small differences. I can’t completely rule out a shower or storm Friday after 3 p.m. into the early evening. However, expect most places to be dry. The other will be that winds will be breezy out of the southwest Friday. The hot wind will blow 15 to 20 mph sustained.
Looking toward the weekend, Saturday still looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days. A line, or multiple lines, of thunderstorms will pass Saturday afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for damaging winds, with severe weather possible. Highs will again be in that 85 to 90 degree range.
With Tropical Storm Elsa bringing over 70 mph winds, two tornadoes and heavy rain, as well a…
Temperatures will fall Sunday as northerly winds blow. While a shower will be possible, it’ll be an OK day for most outdoor events, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny sky. Watching a line of storms between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Early fog to plenty of sunshine.
Mostly sunny with a very spotty shower after 3 p.m. Windy from the southwest
Morning sun with p.m. clouds. Watching for a line of thunderstorms during the p.m. hours
Some sun with a few showers, mainly in the morning
Mostly cloudy with a few showers.
Mostly sunny.
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.