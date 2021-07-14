Weather: It's a little less humid, but it's still plenty hot

You should have a dry day. A cold front will pass, trying to bring in storms from 7 p.m. to midnight. Like Tuesday, though, they should hold to the west, and I’d bank on a dry evening at the shore. Temperatures during the evening will fall through the 80s and 70s. Fog will develop again late at night, with lows around 70.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+4 In Atlantic City, rising seas threaten an already struggling industry ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it’s a nor’easter, tropical system or even a full moon with an east …

Thursday and Friday will both be about the same. For the most part, they will be dry. Both days will top out around 90 degrees on the mainland, with a peak heat index around 100 degrees on a southwesterly wind. At the shore, we’ll get a little cooling sea breeze, keeping highs in the mid-80s. The two days will start with early fog, but that will burn off for a partly to mostly sunny sky.

There will be two small differences. I can’t completely rule out a shower or storm Friday after 3 p.m. into the early evening. However, expect most places to be dry. The other will be that winds will be breezy out of the southwest Friday. The hot wind will blow 15 to 20 mph sustained.

Looking toward the weekend, Saturday still looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days. A line, or multiple lines, of thunderstorms will pass Saturday afternoon and evening. Keep an eye out for damaging winds, with severe weather possible. Highs will again be in that 85 to 90 degree range.

Learn how to prepare against hurricanes in Margate on July 22 With Tropical Storm Elsa bringing over 70 mph winds, two tornadoes and heavy rain, as well a…