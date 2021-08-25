Weather: Inland 90s expected for the rest of the week, but will we stay dry?

The morning will start out generally 70 to 75 degrees everywhere. In these humid airmasses, that’s typically where our low temperatures wind up, as air temperatures are unable to fall below the dew points. Which, as you may have noticed, are high, in the sticky 70s.

Above average morning lows, like this one, have been more common in recent decades, not just here but across the country. The United States’ summer low temperature has risen 1.8 degrees between 1895 and 2018. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you figure that the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold increases by 8% with that much warming, it makes sense that our air is more humid and Florida-like as well.

Winds will be variable for the morning before turning to the southwest during the afternoon on the mainland, with a cooling sea breeze at the shore. High pressure in Bermuda will continue to pump in the humidity, though it will be rain-free. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the low 90s in Hammonton and inland spots. Meanwhile, Holgate, where I met some of you Monday night for a talk, and the shore will be in the mid-80s. With a low risk of rip currents, it will be a wonderful day for the beach.