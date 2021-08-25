 Skip to main content
Weather: Inland 90s expected for the rest of the week, but will we stay dry?
Weather: Inland 90s expected for the rest of the week, but will we stay dry?

The morning will start out generally 70 to 75 degrees everywhere. In these humid airmasses, that’s typically where our low temperatures wind up, as air temperatures are unable to fall below the dew points. Which, as you may have noticed, are high, in the sticky 70s.

Above average morning lows, like this one, have been more common in recent decades, not just here but across the country. The United States’ summer low temperature has risen 1.8 degrees between 1895 and 2018. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you figure that the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold increases by 8% with that much warming, it makes sense that our air is more humid and Florida-like as well.

Winds will be variable for the morning before turning to the southwest during the afternoon on the mainland, with a cooling sea breeze at the shore. High pressure in Bermuda will continue to pump in the humidity, though it will be rain-free. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the low 90s in Hammonton and inland spots. Meanwhile, Holgate, where I met some of you Monday night for a talk, and the shore will be in the mid-80s. With a low risk of rip currents, it will be a wonderful day for the beach.

Extreme Heat

The evening will fall into the 80s under a mainly clear sky. However, some areas of fog will develop toward midnight, lasting until just after sunrise. Without the air conditioning, it will be tough to sleep in. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday will then be a little hotter and a little more humid (dew points in the oppressive mid-70s). When you compound the two, our heat index will jump. It’ll feel like the upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday will feel like the mid-100s inland for the afternoon. You’ll want to stay cool, hydrated and out of the sun if you’re inland. Again, the beaches will carry the cooler ocean air, putting high temperatures in the mid-80s. Our fifth heat wave of the year will likely be official here, as we get a third straight day in the 90s at Atlantic City International Airport.

We’ll again drop through the 80s during the evening. So it’s not bad to take a stroll but, lying in bed will be uncomfortable again with just the windows open. Lows will be 70 to 75 degrees.

Friday will take a step back on the thermometer. We’ll be around 90 inland, cooler at the shore. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, too. However, the oppressive dew points will linger. Starting the weekend early at the shore sounds like a good idea.

Forecast radar

Precipitation types and intensity for the weekend, according to the GFS (American) model. 

Looking at the weekend, southeast winds will dominate. That will mean highs stay in the low to mid-80s. However, it will stay muggy, and a few showers (Saturday) and storms (Sunday) will be around each day.

