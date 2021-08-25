Weather: Inland 90s expected for the rest of the week, but will we stay dry?

The morning will start out generally 70 to 75 degrees everywhere. In these humid airmasses, that’s typically where our low temperatures wind up, as air temperatures are unable to fall below the dew points. Which, as you may have noticed, are high, in the sticky 70s.
Above average morning lows, like this one, have been more common in recent decades, not just here but across the country. The United States’ summer low temperature has risen 1.8 degrees between 1895 and 2018. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you figure that the amount of moisture the atmosphere can hold increases by 8% with that much warming, it makes sense that our air is more humid and Florida-like as well.
Winds will be variable for the morning before turning to the southwest during the afternoon on the mainland, with a cooling sea breeze at the shore. High pressure in Bermuda will continue to pump in the humidity, though it will be rain-free. Under plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the low 90s in Hammonton and inland spots. Meanwhile, Holgate, where I met some of you Monday night for a talk, and the shore will be in the mid-80s. With a low risk of rip currents, it will be a wonderful day for the beach.
The evening will fall into the 80s under a mainly clear sky. However, some areas of fog will develop toward midnight, lasting until just after sunrise. Without the air conditioning, it will be tough to sleep in. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s.
Thursday will then be a little hotter and a little more humid (dew points in the oppressive mid-70s). When you compound the two, our heat index will jump. It’ll feel like the upper 90s Wednesday, Thursday will feel like the mid-100s inland for the afternoon. You’ll want to stay cool, hydrated and out of the sun if you’re inland. Again, the beaches will carry the cooler ocean air, putting high temperatures in the mid-80s. Our fifth heat wave of the year will likely be official here, as we get a third straight day in the 90s at Atlantic City International Airport.
For the first time on record, precipitation at the summit of Greenland — roughly two miles above sea level — fell as rain and not snow.
We’ll again drop through the 80s during the evening. So it’s not bad to take a stroll but, lying in bed will be uncomfortable again with just the windows open. Lows will be 70 to 75 degrees.
Friday will take a step back on the thermometer. We’ll be around 90 inland, cooler at the shore. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, too. However, the oppressive dew points will linger. Starting the weekend early at the shore sounds like a good idea.
Looking at the weekend, southeast winds will dominate. That will mean highs stay in the low to mid-80s. However, it will stay muggy, and a few showers (Saturday) and storms (Sunday) will be around each day.
Here are all the 2021 hurricane names with Grace, Henri currently active
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - In progress
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - In progress
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
