Weather: Improving conditions Tuesday, latest on large late-week storm

We’ll lose the gray, damp feel from Monday and welcome sunnier, drier air Tuesday. But the big focus remains on a large storm for the end of the week.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 50s. As was the case for much of last week, fog and low clouds will greet the morning, breaking for sun about 9 a.m.
High pressure will move in from Ontario during the day, which will bring pleasant, late October weather. Outdoor events or plans will be great, as highs move into the low 60s.
Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening. A few showers will try to creep in but will get eaten up by the high-pressure system, just bringing a mostly cloudy sky at night. However, from about 2 to 9 a.m., a shower or two can not be ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s everywhere.
After 9 a.m., we’ll get a little bit of sunshine for the morning. High pressure will sit to our east, keeping enough of a grip on the region as to not allow any rain from a front to move in. Clouds will likely move in during the afternoon, keeping our temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
It’ll be another balmy night Wednesday night. Leave the windows open and enjoy the breeze. Or, take in some outdoor dining. This might be the last truly comfortable evening for a while. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-50s.
Then, wind, rain and even some coastal flooding will be in the cards Thursday into Friday. Rain should start midday Thursday, ending Friday afternoon (subject to change). Remnants of Hurricane Zeta will combine with a unseasonably strong low-pressure system and pass through. Any outdoor activities should be focused to Thursday morning. Friday will have dry time, but if a soaked ground does you no good, then it will be a washout, too. The heaviest rain will be Thursday night. Pockets of roadway flooding will be around, with a general 1 to 2 inches of rain falling.
A strong, northeast wind will develop Thursday night and last into most of the day on Friday. Gusts 45 to 50 mph will be likely, especially in Cape May County.
I’d expect one or two rounds of coastal flooding between the Friday a.m. and Halloween a.m. high tides.
The Halloween full moon Saturday and a long fetch of onshore winds will elevate tides.
