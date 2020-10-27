Weather: Improving conditions Tuesday, latest on large late-week storm

We’ll lose the gray, damp feel from Monday and welcome sunnier, drier air Tuesday. But the big focus remains on a large storm for the end of the week.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the mid- to upper 50s. As was the case for much of last week, fog and low clouds will greet the morning, breaking for sun about 9 a.m.

High pressure will move in from Ontario during the day, which will bring pleasant, late October weather. Outdoor events or plans will be great, as highs move into the low 60s.

Temperatures will slide through the 50s during the evening. A few showers will try to creep in but will get eaten up by the high-pressure system, just bringing a mostly cloudy sky at night. However, from about 2 to 9 a.m., a shower or two can not be ruled out. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s everywhere.

After 9 a.m., we’ll get a little bit of sunshine for the morning. High pressure will sit to our east, keeping enough of a grip on the region as to not allow any rain from a front to move in. Clouds will likely move in during the afternoon, keeping our temperatures in the low to mid-60s.