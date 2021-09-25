Weather: Humidity stays down, temperatures stay warm going into weekend

Saturday picks up right where Friday left off, with plenty of blue sky, low dew points and warm air. Clouds will be around Saturday night into Sunday morning, with not a drop of rain. Next week will be mostly dry again.

High pressure will continue to be a strong influence on our weather all weekend long. It will come in from the Virginias on Saturday and then move through New Jersey on Sunday. We’ll carry a northwest wind both days, though Sunday will be gustier, getting up to about 25 mph. If you’re headed to the beach Sunday, you may get some flies, but hey, it’s late September, a day on the sand is good enough, right?

Temperatures will start in the 50s just about everywhere Saturday morning, even at the shore. At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we are due for a night in the 50s. On average, the first night below 60 is Aug. 22.

This has been a trend in recent decades. Since 2000, our first low below 60 degrees was before Aug. 22 three times. From 1980 to 1999, it happened seven times.

Getting back to the forecast, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Loaded with sunshine, it will be perfect for outdoor activities, whether fall or summer.