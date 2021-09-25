Weather: Humidity stays down, temperatures stay warm going into weekend

Saturday picks up right where Friday left off, with plenty of blue sky, low dew points and warm air. Clouds will be around Saturday night into Sunday morning, with not a drop of rain. Next week will be mostly dry again.
High pressure will continue to be a strong influence on our weather all weekend long. It will come in from the Virginias on Saturday and then move through New Jersey on Sunday. We’ll carry a northwest wind both days, though Sunday will be gustier, getting up to about 25 mph. If you’re headed to the beach Sunday, you may get some flies, but hey, it’s late September, a day on the sand is good enough, right?
Temperatures will start in the 50s just about everywhere Saturday morning, even at the shore. At Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, we are due for a night in the 50s. On average, the first night below 60 is Aug. 22.
This has been a trend in recent decades. Since 2000, our first low below 60 degrees was before Aug. 22 three times. From 1980 to 1999, it happened seven times.
Getting back to the forecast, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon. Loaded with sunshine, it will be perfect for outdoor activities, whether fall or summer.
Clouds will build in during the evening, as that piece of upper-level vorticity, or spin, in the atmosphere moves through the Mid-Atlantic. So we won’t be as cool as Friday night.
You may want a sweater or light jacket during the evening, as we go through the 70s and 60s. For overnight lows, we’ll be around 55 inland, with the shore around 60, as the clouds help to keep in some of that daytime heat.
We’ll be mostly cloudy Sunday morning and then expect not a cloud in the sky for the afternoon. Again, we’ll be in the mid-70s. I don’t have much to say except it’s plain comfortable.
If you want to hang onto the weekend and spend the evening in the yard or at your favorite restaurant, you’ll be treated to another evening of sweater or light jacket weather. Overnight lows will be variable. Well inland, expect low 50s, upper 50s on the mainland east of the Garden State Parkway and around 60 near the shore.
We’ll copy Sunday afternoon and paste it right into Monday. More sun, more warm air and more dew points in the refreshing 50s as winds turn to the northeast from the northwest.
Our next shot of rain will likely come Tuesday during the p.m. and overnight hours. A low pressure system in Atlantic Canada will bring a cold front through the region. Given the dry air in place, I don’t expect a washout. However, hit-or-miss showers will be around. Highs will again be well into the 70s.
Of New Jersey’s roughly 45 shore towns that face the Atlantic Ocean, five have the rides, ga…
Lastly, we have the shore summer weekend report card ready for you. Visit PressofAC.com to see the video I hosted in front of Ocean City High School.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.