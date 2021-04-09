Weather: How much rain will fall in a weekend with less sun, more clouds?

We will say goodbye to the sun and hello to mostly cloudy and gray skies through Monday. However, dry air will still be around, leading to a weekend that might not look the nicest but will be mostly fine for outdoor activities.

The “omega block” pattern I have been describing over the past couple of days will set up shop here Friday. Think of it as a weather traffic jam, with the same pattern hanging around for a while.

This all occurs in the mid (5,000 feet and above) to upper (30,000 feet and above) levels of our atmosphere. High pressure will be located in the Deep South, with low pressure systems in the Great Lakes and Eastern Canada. You could kind of see this setup on satellite Thursday, with clouds to the west and east of us, but all sunshine here.

At the surface, a warm front will swing in Friday night into early Saturday and then again late Saturday into early Sunday. A cold front will then sweep through later Sunday. The low pressure system in the Great Lakes will then push through Monday.

Friday morning will start out with a little sunshine, with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on, with high temperatures in the low 60s on the mainland and the upper 50s at the shore on a cooler east wind. Still, temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year.