Weather: How much rain will fall in a weekend with less sun, more clouds?
top story

Weather: How much rain will fall in a weekend with less sun, more clouds?

Margate Sunset

A cloudy sunset over the bay in Margate. Mar. 23, 2021

 Joe Martucci

We will say goodbye to the sun and hello to mostly cloudy and gray skies through Monday. However, dry air will still be around, leading to a weekend that might not look the nicest but will be mostly fine for outdoor activities.

The “omega block” pattern I have been describing over the past couple of days will set up shop here Friday. Think of it as a weather traffic jam, with the same pattern hanging around for a while.

This all occurs in the mid (5,000 feet and above) to upper (30,000 feet and above) levels of our atmosphere. High pressure will be located in the Deep South, with low pressure systems in the Great Lakes and Eastern Canada. You could kind of see this setup on satellite Thursday, with clouds to the west and east of us, but all sunshine here.

Satellite

Visible satellite imagery from Thursday afternoon. Note the clouds to the west and east of South Jersey. 

At the surface, a warm front will swing in Friday night into early Saturday and then again late Saturday into early Sunday. A cold front will then sweep through later Sunday. The low pressure system in the Great Lakes will then push through Monday.

Friday morning will start out with a little sunshine, with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will thicken as the day goes on, with high temperatures in the low 60s on the mainland and the upper 50s at the shore on a cooler east wind. Still, temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year.

Outdoor Planner

Isolated showers, along with drizzle, will be present after 6 p.m. Outdoor dining should largely be OK, though. This will last into the night, as lows go to around 50 degrees.

Saturday will see morning drizzle and very spotty showers on top of that. In the afternoon, though, we’ll break for a mix of sun and clouds. It will actually be a warm day and pretty nice for an outdoor cookout, let’s say. Highs will go well into the 60s inland, as the shore hovers around 60.

During the evening, clouds will roll back in. We likely will be dry during the evening. However, the wettest time of this weekend will be from after midnight Sunday until mid Sunday morning. Expect periods of rain during this time.

On Sunday, rain will end mid-morning. Sunshine will then make an appearance, spiking temperatures into comfortable shorts weather on the mainland, staying cooler (low 60s) at the shore.

Time It'll Be Wet

Then, late in the day, a cold front will bring a line of rain. The heating of the ground from the sun, though, will give rain the potential to turn into thunderstorms.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

