Weather: Hottest weekend of 2021 possible, but don't swim in the water

It’s not even Memorial Day weekend and we already have a candidate for the hottest weekend of the year. Mainland highs will scorch into the 90s, with the shore staying plenty summery, too.

However, tropical activity will bring rip currents to the beach, leading to dangerous seas.

Call it heat without the humidity. Yes, it’ll be a “dry heat,” the kind that brings up memories of Las Vegas or Phoenix. I might gently add, though, that how it feels to your body is based on the heat index which, for the mainland, will peak around 90 both days.

Regardless, summer is on, and it’s a bit of a shame that Memorial Day weekend isn’t this weekend for the sake of our summer businesses. Between the mostly dry and mostly summery forecast, as well as the fact that we’re almost safe to completely open in New Jersey, the shore would be booming. That being said, I would imagine we’ll see a good amount of traffic this weekend, too.

Getting back to the forecast, the jet stream is positioned well to the north, allowing warm air to run on in. Both Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. The mornings will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with lows in the 55- to 65-degree range (balmier Sunday).

