Weather: Hottest weekend of 2021 possible, but don't swim in the water

It’s not even Memorial Day weekend and we already have a candidate for the hottest weekend of the year. Mainland highs will scorch into the 90s, with the shore staying plenty summery, too.
However, tropical activity will bring rip currents to the beach, leading to dangerous seas.
Call it heat without the humidity. Yes, it’ll be a “dry heat,” the kind that brings up memories of Las Vegas or Phoenix. I might gently add, though, that how it feels to your body is based on the heat index which, for the mainland, will peak around 90 both days.
Regardless, summer is on, and it’s a bit of a shame that Memorial Day weekend isn’t this weekend for the sake of our summer businesses. Between the mostly dry and mostly summery forecast, as well as the fact that we’re almost safe to completely open in New Jersey, the shore would be booming. That being said, I would imagine we’ll see a good amount of traffic this weekend, too.
Getting back to the forecast, the jet stream is positioned well to the north, allowing warm air to run on in. Both Saturday and Sunday will be about the same. The mornings will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with lows in the 55- to 65-degree range (balmier Sunday).
Then, as we go into the afternoon, we’ll see a few more clouds. High temperatures inland will be at or just above 90 both days. The only real difference between Saturday and Sunday will be what happens at the shore and east of the Garden State Parkway.
For Saturday, we’ll get more of that typical, cooling sea breeze. Highs should get up into the very beachy low 80s. Meanwhile, Somers Point and the immediate mainland will be in the mid-80s.
On Sunday, a west-northwest wind will blow around 10 mph. That should pin back any sea breeze that develops. As a result, we honestly could make a run for 90 at the shore. If Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City gets there, it will be well before the average first 90 degree day of June 22 and our earliest since May 7, 2000.
Both days will see the risk of a thunderstorm. On Saturday, this will be a very weak threat — I don’t even have it in the forecast, but it could happen between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday will have that potential after midnight.
So while the water will be a great place to be, if you’re going to the sand on the Atlantic Ocean, do stay out of the sea. There will be a high risk for rip currents both days, as what could be Subtropical Storm Ana or Bill spins near Bermuda. In addition, the water is chilly and there are no lifeguards protecting the beaches. Wait until next weekend to have some ocean fun.
Finally, while not very high, seas will be elevated over the weekend, at 4 to 6 feet.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Likely dry and warmer.
Mostly sunny. Hot, but not humid. Watching for a spotty storm after 6 p.m.
Mostly cloudy. Isolated p.m. showers will be around. Breezy from the northwest.
A mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny and hot.
Mostly sunny and warm.
Sun and showers
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.