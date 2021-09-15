Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday; tracking tropical system to end week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, from midnight to 2 a.m. showers and storms will develop and push into the region. The rain will be scattered, so some of you could be dry all night long. Very locally, rain will be heavy, bringing areas of road flooding. However, all in all, problems will be limited. Overnight lows will sit around 70 degrees and will be sticky at that.

The cold front will stall across the area Thursday. Meanwhile, a coastal low will get its act together off South Carolina and move north over the open Atlantic. The combination of the two will bring a southeasterly wind, keeping temperatures in check. Expect highs at or just below 80. It will still be humid, though.

In terms of rain, a shower or storm will be possible at any point. If you need more than a three-hour chunk of dry time, I’d move your outdoor plans. If you can handle some rain, or just need an hour or two, it will be OK. I expect about 40% to be wet in any one place. Rainfall totals Thursday will generally be 0.10 to 0.25 inches, but any thunderstorm can bring a heavy downpour.

The cold front will wash itself out overhead Thursday night. Expect spotty showers all night long. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.