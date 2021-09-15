 Skip to main content
Weather: Hot and humid Wednesday; tracking tropical system to end week
Wednesday will likely be the hottest and most humid day of the week as a strong southwesterly flow moves through South Jersey. A cold front will then bring a few showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday, loosely pulling in moisture from what could be Tropical Storm Odette passing offshore.

Wednesday AccuWx.jfif

A long cold front will be positioned from northern Quebec to Western New York to Missouri. With its parent source of energy a low-pressure system in northern Quebec, as this moves east, it will carry a fairly weak area of showers and storms.

With a ridge of high pressure offshore, we’ll get into a southwesterly wind for the day. I took down the wind forecast from 15 to 20 mph to 10 to 15 mph. Still, it won’t be a calm day out there as these winds pick up even more anomalously warm and humid air.

Dew Points for Wednesday

Forecasted dew points for 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the North American Model. 

Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s inland with low 70s at the beaches. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s west of the Garden State Parkway, with low 80s to the east of there. Dew points in the low 70s will be likely everywhere, bringing a bad hair day to the area. The peak heat index will be in the upper 90s for an hour or so away from the shore. Just stay hydrated when you’re out.

We should have a mostly sunny day, with early fog and late cloud cover. Clouds will thicken as we go into the evening and the cold front approaches. It’ll be a dry evening, with temperatures falling into the 80s and 70s.

Then, from midnight to 2 a.m. showers and storms will develop and push into the region. The rain will be scattered, so some of you could be dry all night long. Very locally, rain will be heavy, bringing areas of road flooding. However, all in all, problems will be limited. Overnight lows will sit around 70 degrees and will be sticky at that.

The cold front will stall across the area Thursday. Meanwhile, a coastal low will get its act together off South Carolina and move north over the open Atlantic. The combination of the two will bring a southeasterly wind, keeping temperatures in check. Expect highs at or just below 80. It will still be humid, though.

In terms of rain, a shower or storm will be possible at any point. If you need more than a three-hour chunk of dry time, I’d move your outdoor plans. If you can handle some rain, or just need an hour or two, it will be OK. I expect about 40% to be wet in any one place. Rainfall totals Thursday will generally be 0.10 to 0.25 inches, but any thunderstorm can bring a heavy downpour.

The cold front will wash itself out overhead Thursday night. Expect spotty showers all night long. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Late WEek Accuwx.jfif

On Friday, that coastal low will cross our latitude as it slowly moves in the Atlantic Ocean. This could be Tropical Storm Paulette. Regardless of whether it is named, I don’t expect any direct impacts from it. Rather, expect seas to be rough out by the canyons. The rip current risk will increase as well. A round of minor stage coastal flooding will be possible with the p.m. high tide.

This will also help feed moisture into what will be a gloomy, gray Friday. A few showers will be present. However, expect no more than 25% of your day to be wet. Highs will be in the mid-70s on a northeast wind.

Temp Outlook

Finally, if you like your September summery, you’re going to like the extended forecast. The Climate Prediction Center, a government forecasting agency, has given the region a 76% likelihood of the average temperature next week being above normal. That’ll mean another week with 80s for highs, even at the shore, with balmy overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Don’t put away the beach gear, or air conditioner, just yet.

Related to this story

