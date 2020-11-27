Weather: Holiday weekend dry but coastal flooding, heavy rain lurks

Thanksgiving was the most inconvenienced we’ll be by the weather this holiday weekend. Rounds of high pressure will work through, creating a dry and comfortable trio of days ahead. However, a large storm lurks at the beginning of next week.
It’ll be a mild start to our Black Friday. Just a light jacket will do with temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees at sunrise. Driving to the doorbuster sales will be no problem, with plenty of sun drying up Thanksgiving’s rain, which was largely between a quarter and a half inch.
A northwesterly wind will bring in cooler air compared to Thursday. However, it’s a light wind, and all you’ll notice is a comfortable day, with highs in the upper 50s instead of the low 60s like Thanksgiving.
It won’t be a bad evening for outdoor dining after a long day at the stores. Temperatures will slide through the 50s. Overnight, we’ll drop into the 40s. Sea Isle City and the shore will bottom out in the mid-40s, while the mainland will be in the upper 30s.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day Saturday. The cloud cover comes courtesy of a piece of upper level spin, or, vorticity, moving through. Once that clears, so will the sky. I believe our afternoon will be sunny, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s again.
With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will crash during the evening into the 40s and even 30s on the mainland. Then, winds will flip to the south. That should blow in milder air, and I’d expect to see temperatures in the 40s during the overnight hours.
Clouds ahead of what will likely be the first of two strong low-pressure systems next week will arrive Sunday. It should just be high, cirrus clouds, typical of an approaching storm. Overall, we’ll continue the ho-hum pattern of the weekend. It will be dry, with highs running a few degrees above average, in the mid- to upper 50s.
Then, we turn to Monday. Guidance has been very consistent on a large low-pressure system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, into the southeastern coast and then north, cutting to our west. From there, it will turn into a “closed low,” a mature low-pressure system, where it will meander until Wednesday.
Rain will fall for most of Monday. It will be heavy at times, and thunderstorms may occur as well. Areas of road flooding will be possible. All will be dry Tuesday, with a few showers wrapping into our region Wednesday.
I believe the most impactful part of this, though, will be the winds. Broken tree branches and power outages will be very possible. Sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusts in the 50s will be a good gauge to go off of for now. Luckily, this should only be for a few hours Monday. Tuesday should just be breezy, with stiff, northwest winds for Wednesday.
It will be winds from the southeast that provide concern that means concern for coastal flooding, too. Any high tide from Monday to Tuesday could flood, especially in the back bays. The Beaver Moon will only add to the tide heights.{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}That being said, the saving grace will be winds won’t be strong for a long period of time. Plus, winds may turn to the south-southwest late Monday. Given all of this, I’d prepare for just the minor, nuisance, flood stage that we often see.{/div}
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
More sun than clouds
A mix of clouds and sun during the a.m. turns to a sunny afternoon .
A blanket of thin, high clouds
Rain likely with damaging winds and coastal flooding a concern
Partly sunny and cooler
A few showers on a strong, northwesterly wind
Mostly cloudy
