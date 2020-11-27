Weather: Holiday weekend dry but coastal flooding, heavy rain lurks

Clouds ahead of what will likely be the first of two strong low-pressure systems next week will arrive Sunday. It should just be high, cirrus clouds, typical of an approaching storm. Overall, we’ll continue the ho-hum pattern of the weekend. It will be dry, with highs running a few degrees above average, in the mid- to upper 50s.

Then, we turn to Monday. Guidance has been very consistent on a large low-pressure system coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, into the southeastern coast and then north, cutting to our west. From there, it will turn into a “closed low,” a mature low-pressure system, where it will meander until Wednesday.

Rain will fall for most of Monday. It will be heavy at times, and thunderstorms may occur as well. Areas of road flooding will be possible. All will be dry Tuesday, with a few showers wrapping into our region Wednesday.

I believe the most impactful part of this, though, will be the winds. Broken tree branches and power outages will be very possible. Sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusts in the 50s will be a good gauge to go off of for now. Luckily, this should only be for a few hours Monday. Tuesday should just be breezy, with stiff, northwest winds for Wednesday.