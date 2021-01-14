Weather: Highs in the 50s to end the week, dry streak snaps this weekend

As high pressure moves into the Deep South, we’ll get a very small taste of southern “cooking” Friday, with temperatures more than 10 degrees above average, in the 50s for highs.
Our longest dry streak since September of 2019 will then be snapped Saturday, as a cold front moves through.
But Thursday morning won’t be all that cold, at least for the middle of January. Morning lows will be around 30 for most of the mainland, with 20s in the Pine Barrens. The shore will be in the upper 30s.
We’ll have some cloud cover to start, but the sky will clear as the day goes on.
Then temperatures will begin to soar. Aided by a southwesterly wind, we’ll be around 50 degrees for our highs, slightly cooler at the shore.
It will be pleasant for a walk around the block or tackling an outdoor project. Heck, even if you’re just inside all day, the sunshine will be nice.
Thursday evening will see a mainly clear sky, perfect for star gazing. Temperatures will slide through the 40s and 30s during the evening. Overnight lows will sit around 32 inland, with upper 30s at the shore.
Friday still looks to be a dry day. However, clouds will slowly build in as the day goes on. Winds will kick up from the south and southwest as the day goes on, as a strong Alberta Clipper will trek from Canada into the Hudson Bay.
For us, it will just mean another warm day. We’ll be 50 to 55 everywhere, even along the shore. During the evening, a warm front will lift north. As it does so, expect patchy areas of drizzle as winds turn to the southeast.
However, as long as you dodge it, it will be fairly comfortable, even for outdoor dining. Temperatures will slide through the 40s.
Between midnight and 3 a.m., rain will begin as the warm front lifts north and a cold front sweeps in from the west. Periods of off and on rain will take us through the overnight hours, as winds gust in the 30s from the southeast.
A round of minor stage coastal flooding will threaten with the mid- to late-Saturday morning high tide. If you are near the bays and were planning a lazy Saturday inside, move your cars Friday night.
Rain will end between 7 and 10 a.m. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s for the morning. The sun will come out late morning but then cloud back up during the afternoon as temperatures will slide into the 30s.
A piece of vorticity, or spin, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will swing through. Snow flurries will not be ruled out with this, and it will end by the evening.
Looking ahead, Sunday will yield plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. I’m still keeping my eye on the Monday to Tuesday timeframe for rain and snow.
For now, just expect scattered mixed showers. A coastal storm will be to our east, while a weak Alberta Clipper will move in from the west. If they merged then we’d be talking about a decent sized event, but that does not look likely at this time.
