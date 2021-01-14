Weather: Highs in the 50s to end the week, dry streak snaps this weekend

Cape May County plans for future hazards with 'living document' Procedures for how Cape May County emergency management officials will contend with disease …

For us, it will just mean another warm day. We’ll be 50 to 55 everywhere, even along the shore. During the evening, a warm front will lift north. As it does so, expect patchy areas of drizzle as winds turn to the southeast.

However, as long as you dodge it, it will be fairly comfortable, even for outdoor dining. Temperatures will slide through the 40s.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., rain will begin as the warm front lifts north and a cold front sweeps in from the west. Periods of off and on rain will take us through the overnight hours, as winds gust in the 30s from the southeast.

A round of minor stage coastal flooding will threaten with the mid- to late-Saturday morning high tide. If you are near the bays and were planning a lazy Saturday inside, move your cars Friday night.

Rain will end between 7 and 10 a.m. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s for the morning. The sun will come out late morning but then cloud back up during the afternoon as temperatures will slide into the 30s.

A piece of vorticity, or spin, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will swing through. Snow flurries will not be ruled out with this, and it will end by the evening.