Weather: High wind, storm alerts in effect for Friday

Charge up your devices, tie down the garbage can and have a good grip on the steering wheel.

Damaging winds will be possible from noon Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday night and a high wind watch, as well as a storm watch is in effect.

A storm watch is in effect from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The strongest gusts will likely be Friday night, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

On land, west-northwesterly sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will be likely. Wind gusts will be 45 to 55 mph. However, a top gust of 55 mph on land will not be ruled out. On the water, gusts may reach 60 mph.

Typically, gusts above 45 mph start to cause power outages, down tree limbs and even topple over high profile vehicles.

The winds occur as a summer air busting cold front pushes through the region Friday morning. In the Northern Plains, a high pressure system will fill in. The lower pressures of the cold front and the higher pressures of the clockwise spinning high pressure system will squeeze very strong currents of air into the region. The partial sunshine will help to mix down stronger winds from aloft during the day, as well.