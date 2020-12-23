Weather: High wind alert in effect for naughty storm Thursday into Friday

While Santa may not have any problems coming down the chimney, people in South Jersey may have problems getting around, or keeping the lights on, this holiday.
Damaging winds, heavy rains and even a thunderstorm are likely late Christmas Eve into early Christmas Day as a potent low-pressure system moves through eastern Canada, dragging a cold front through the Northeast and all of the way into the Gulf of Mexico.
It will be a balmy Christmas Eve.
Temperatures during the morning will start at about 50 degrees in most places and will go up from there. Aided by a strong, southerly wind, temperatures will rise through the 50s and even into the 60s well inland. While those temperatures will be well above the mid-40s average high for the region, they will fall short of the record high of 71 degrees recorded at Atlantic City International Airport in 2015.
A rain shower will be possible Thursday afternoon. However, most if not all of the day will be dry. A steady rain will begin between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday. The heaviest rain will come between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday, when an embedded line of soaking rain will move in. Given the unseasonably warm and moist airmass, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, too. Rain is expected to end everywhere by about 9 a.m. Friday.
Rainfall totals will be between 1.25 and 2.5 inches. Areas of road, stream and creek flooding will be possible.
The storm will bring stiff winds out of the south for most of the night. Downed trees, power outages and blown-around holiday decorations will all be possible, especially nearer the coast. As of Wednesday afternoon, a high wind watch was in effect from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve to 7 a.m. Christmas Day. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with wind gusts up to 60 mph Thursday afternoon through early Christmas morning, similar to the winds seen during the Dec. 16-17 nor’easter, are possible. On the mainland, expect gusts of 45 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed South Jersey in a risk for severe weather Thursday night.
Despite the southerly winds, minor coastal flooding will only occur on the northern shores of the bays. Winds will be strongest between the Thursday p.m. and Friday a.m. high tide. By the time of the morning high tide, winds will be out of the northwest, pushing out any water that has built up.
