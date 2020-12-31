Weather: High pressure save South Jersey from a wet New Year's Eve night

It could be a sign of good fortune for the year to come. There will be showers Thursday and Friday, however, high pressure will move in just in time for New Year’s Eve night, keeping us dry as we ring in the New Year.

A cold front will drag its heels across the region Thursday. Rain showers begin after 5 a.m. First starting in places like Hammonton and Deerfield and slowly working their way toward Cape May.

It will take a while, though. The first drops may not get to lower Cape May County until noon.

So, if you’re in Cape May County and have outdoor plans during the day, plan them toward the morning.

I will say this, though, the weather will not be a washout anywhere. Rainfall totals will be between 0.10 to 0.25 inches, fairly light. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees, a little above average for this time of the year.

As we go into the evening and the celebrations begin, we will dry out. By 7 p.m., I believe the showers will be over. High pressure will scurry in from the Great Lakes just in time for a dry night. Temperatures will slide through the 40s for the evening. After the clock strikes midnight and the champagne is poured, we’ll dip to around 40 degrees for a morning low temperature.

