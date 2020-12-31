 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: High pressure save South Jersey from a wet New Year's Eve night
0 comments
top story

Weather: High pressure save South Jersey from a wet New Year's Eve night

{{featured_button_text}}
Quarter inside the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve

Many gathered for the fireworks display in front of the Tropicana in Atlantic City New Years Eve Saturday, December 31, 2016. Dave Griffin / for the Press

 Dave Griffin

It could be a sign of good fortune for the year to come. There will be showers Thursday and Friday, however, high pressure will move in just in time for New Year’s Eve night, keeping us dry as we ring in the New Year.

A cold front will drag its heels across the region Thursday. Rain showers begin after 5 a.m. First starting in places like Hammonton and Deerfield and slowly working their way toward Cape May.

It will take a while, though. The first drops may not get to lower Cape May County until noon.

So, if you’re in Cape May County and have outdoor plans during the day, plan them toward the morning.

I will say this, though, the weather will not be a washout anywhere. Rainfall totals will be between 0.10 to 0.25 inches, fairly light. High temperatures will be around 50 degrees, a little above average for this time of the year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As we go into the evening and the celebrations begin, we will dry out. By 7 p.m., I believe the showers will be over. High pressure will scurry in from the Great Lakes just in time for a dry night. Temperatures will slide through the 40s for the evening. After the clock strikes midnight and the champagne is poured, we’ll dip to around 40 degrees for a morning low temperature.

The main change in this forecast is to push later the start time for our New Year’s Day storm.

High pressure will linger enough to keep the storm away until the midday. Then, with cold air being dammed up against the east side of the Appalachian Mountains, places in the northern half of the state will start as a wintry mix. For us, it just means a colder day, highs look to be in the mid-40s.

While the first half of the day will be dry, the second half will be a washout. It’ll be a great day to stay inside and enjoy the first day of 2021. Rain will continue into the evening on a strong southeast wind that will turn southwest overnight. Expect top gusts 35 to 45 mph. Spotty minor flood stage will be all during the p.m. high tide.

A warm front will lift north overnight. This will do two things. First, it will turn steady rain into showers. Secondly, it will warm temperatures into the 50s overnight.

Spotty showers will continue into the first hours of Saturday. I believe between 7 and 10 a.m., we will be dry. From there, it’ll be T-shirt weather all the way. Highs rise to between 60 and 65 degrees, with sunshine.

Lastly, a very Happy New Year to you! I don’t believe that last March 31 many of us thought that Dec. 31 would mean wearing masks, keeping your distance and not hugging those we love. At least I didn’t. However, there seems to be a real light at the tunnel for us in South Jersey. Cheers to a great 2021, and a quieter hurricane season, too.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News