Weather: High pressure locks in for the weekend, warming up next week

High pressure just offshore will likely keep South Jersey dry throughout most of the weekend.
It’ll be comfortable to be out and about, with a good amount of sun. Summer will creep in next week as a ridge of high pressure emerges.
New Jersey residents likely used their air conditioners more and their heat less, and spent …
We’ll be greeted again with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. It will feel invigorating, with morning lows of 50 to 55 degrees.
High pressure will be about 150 miles to the southeast of Atlantic City. A gentle, southwest wind will flow around it. During the afternoon, a cooling sea breeze will develop along the shore. Either way, it’s a very comfortable day and fantastic for outdoor activities.
High temperatures will be around 70 along the coast, with mid-70s for the inland spots.
The only thing to watch out for is the wildfire spread threat. The ground is very dry and the air will be, too. The saving grace will be that the winds stay light. So even if a wildfire starts, it won’t spread effectively.
Going into the evening, it’ll be in the 60s most everywhere. Dinner al fresco will be wonderful as the sun sinks below the horizon. A shower will try to work its way into the area, but I believe high pressure will just be too much for it. Expect a dry night, with lows of 50 to 55 degrees.
Sunday will start out sunny, with clouds mixing in as the day goes on. High pressure will slowly drift away. We’re looking great for the day when it comes to activities and work. We have Mayfest going on in Smithville, and it will be nice for looking at the crafts and checking out the music. We’ll top out in the mid-70s, with upper 60s at the shore.
Sunday evening will be when we look for rain to come. A shortwave trough, or a relatively small area of upper-level low pressure, will pass. After 6 p.m., the potential for a shower will enter from the west.
However, we should be mostly dry until 1 a.m. After that, hit or miss showers will pass through for the remainder of the night.
If you see rain, totals will be under a tenth of an inch, so it’s not enough to wipe off all of the pollen.
Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s for the evening. Corbin City and inland areas will be in the low 50s, while Harvey Cedars and the shore will be in the mid-50s.
Showers will be around until 8 a.m. Monday. After that, we’ll be dry. So take the umbrella when heading out the door early, but you won’t need it for much of the day. We’ll get increasing sun, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
High pressure will move from New England to Bermuda and lock in as the week goes on. Winds will generally be from the southwest during this time. That means a warming trend during the week. Without a piece of energy or moisture moving in, we’ll stay dry as well.
We’ll climb two or three degrees each day throughout the week so that by the time we get to Wednesday, the mainland will be in the 80s and by Thursday, I believe we have a comfortable beach day.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Likely dry and partly sunny
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. A shower will not be ruled out overnight.
A few p.m. showers inland.
A few showers, with some sun
Plenty of sunshine. Seasonable.
Sunny and even warmer.
Mostly sunny
Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci
