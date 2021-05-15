Weather: High pressure locks in for the weekend, warming up next week

High pressure just offshore will likely keep South Jersey dry throughout most of the weekend.

It’ll be comfortable to be out and about, with a good amount of sun. Summer will creep in next week as a ridge of high pressure emerges.

We’ll be greeted again with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. It will feel invigorating, with morning lows of 50 to 55 degrees.

High pressure will be about 150 miles to the southeast of Atlantic City. A gentle, southwest wind will flow around it. During the afternoon, a cooling sea breeze will develop along the shore. Either way, it’s a very comfortable day and fantastic for outdoor activities.

High temperatures will be around 70 along the coast, with mid-70s for the inland spots.

The only thing to watch out for is the wildfire spread threat. The ground is very dry and the air will be, too. The saving grace will be that the winds stay light. So even if a wildfire starts, it won’t spread effectively.

Going into the evening, it’ll be in the 60s most everywhere. Dinner al fresco will be wonderful as the sun sinks below the horizon. A shower will try to work its way into the area, but I believe high pressure will just be too much for it. Expect a dry night, with lows of 50 to 55 degrees.